Execution-style slaying nets prison sentence

The Indiana Supreme Court has set aside a Court of Appeals ruling that shaved 10 years off the prison term of an East Chicago native found guilty last year of voluntary manslaughter following an execution-style shooting in a crowded Gary restaurant.

The state's high court last week granted transfer to the attorney general's appeal in McCain v. State, automatically vacating the 2-1 Court of Appeals decision issued Jan. 6.

At issue is whether Lake Superior Judge Samuel Cappas impermissibly enhanced the sentence he issued to Marcus McCain, 31, because Cappas made clear he disagreed with the jury's decision not to convict McCain for murder.

The Supreme Court is due to receive written briefs and hear oral arguments on the case in coming months.

It's likely to issue a ruling by the end of the year.

According to court records and surveillance video, an Aug. 5, 2017, altercation at Philly's Steak and Lemonade, 5405 W. 25th Ave., between McCain and Marcel T. Harris, 29, of Sauk Village, Illinois, ended with McCain putting a gun to Harris' temple and firing at point-blank range, killing him.