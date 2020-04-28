Execution-style slaying nets prison sentence

The Indiana Supreme Court has set aside a Court of Appeals ruling that shaved 10 years off the prison term of an East Chicago native found guilty last year of voluntary manslaughter following an execution-style shooting in a crowded Gary restaurant.
The state's high court last week granted transfer to the attorney general's appeal in McCain v. State, automatically vacating the 2-1 Court of Appeals decision issued Jan. 6.
At issue is whether Lake Superior Judge Samuel Cappas impermissibly enhanced the sentence he issued to Marcus McCain, 31, because Cappas made clear he disagreed with the jury's decision not to convict McCain for murder.
The Supreme Court is due to receive written briefs and hear oral arguments on the case in coming months.
It's likely to issue a ruling by the end of the year.
According to court records and surveillance video, an Aug. 5, 2017, altercation at Philly's Steak and Lemonade, 5405 W. 25th Ave., between McCain and Marcel T. Harris, 29, of Sauk Village, Illinois, ended with McCain putting a gun to Harris' temple and firing at point-blank range, killing him.
Appeals Judge Nancy Vaidik, a Porter County native, said the judge's statements in the trial record show Cappas ordered McCain to spend 45 years in prison — 27 for voluntary manslaughter plus 18 for using a firearm in the crime — because 45 years is the minimum sentence for murder.
Specifically, she cited Cappas' remarks outside the presence of the jury that "I didn't see any sudden heat" — an essential component of the crime of voluntary manslaughter.
"It was the clearest case of, I'd say, cold-blooded murder I've seen in high definition in 32 years," Cappas said. "The voluntary manslaughter verdict was a gift."
The appeals court said given Cappas' "outspoken disagreement with the jury's verdict" it didn't make sense to remand to Cappas for resentencing.
Instead, the appeals court used its authority to revise criminal sentences to order McCain to spend 35 years in prison: 25 for voluntary manslaughter plus 10 for the firearms enhancement — still well above the 22.5-year sentence sought by McCain.
Appeals Judge Elizabeth Tavitas, a former Lake Superior Court judge, dissented from the sentence reduction.
She noted Cappas specifically said in his sentencing statement that he was not trying to apply a punishment for murder to McCain's voluntary manslaughter conviction.
"Although the trial court did make some statements expressing skepticism of the voluntary manslaughter conviction, I find nothing improper regarding the trial court's actual sentencing of McCain," Tavitas said.
