CROWN POINT — Two strip club dancers say they were robbed Sunday in a Merrillville motel room after a private show.

The Lake County prosecutor’s office is charging 35-year-old Courteau D. Givens with armed robbery, criminal confinement and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Lake Criminal Court records state Givens was being held Monday in the Lake County Jail on a $12,500 cash bond pending trial.

Merrillville police Detective Sean Buck alleges in a court affidavit that officers were called Sunday morning to 61st Avenue and Mississippi Street by two women reporting a holdup.

Police arrested Givens that morning near the same location.

The two women told police they knew Givens as a frequent customer at Club 390 in Chicago Heights, where they worked as exotic dancers, the affidavit said.

The women said Givens texted one of them asking if she was available for private dances, according to the affidavit, and they told police they charge between $200 and $500 cash to perform.

After negotiating a price, the women agreed to obtain an Uber ride to a motel at the location. Givens met them, and they accompanied him to a second-floor room, according to the charging documents.

The women said he gave one dancer $70 and another $100, according to the documents, and they said they danced for about 30 minutes.

The women said Givens told them during their dances that he had a gun and sold illicit drugs and had hurt people in the past, according to the charging documents.

The women said they initially believed he was only saying that to make himself look important, but they became concerned after he started demanding they have sex with him, according to the affidavit.

They said they refused his sexual advances, got dressed and were preparing to leave when he allegedly displayed a black semi-automatic handgun and put the gun to the head of one of the victims.

They said he removed its clip to show it was loaded with bullets and threatened to shoot them if they didn’t give him all their money, according to the documents, and they said they gave back the $170 he paid them earlier in addition to $50 one of the women had brought to the motel.

They said they were in fear and felt they were being held against their will until he told them to leave and threatened to report them to the police as prostitutes, the documents said.

The detective said Givens told officers he normally stays at his mother’s apartment but was spending the night at the motel when he encountered the strippers in the motel lobby.

He denied having texted them to dance for him and eventually refused to talk further without an attorney, the detective said.

Police said one of the women provided police with the phone number they used to contact Givens and police confirmed the number traced back to him.

Police said they confiscated $265 in cash from Givens and found a loaded, black .380-caliber Ruger LCP pistol in his motel room closet.

Police said court records indicate Givens was convicted in 2013 of possession of cocaine and was sentenced to 30 months in the Lake County Sheriff’s Work Release Center.

