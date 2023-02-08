CROWN POINT — Two strip club dancers say they were robbed Sunday in a Merrillville motel room after a private show.
The Lake County prosecutor’s office is charging 35-year-old Courteau D. Givens with armed robbery, criminal confinement and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Lake Criminal Court records state Givens was being held Monday in the Lake County Jail on a $12,500 cash bond pending trial.
Merrillville police Detective Sean Buck alleges in a court affidavit that officers were called Sunday morning to 61st Avenue and Mississippi Street by two women reporting a holdup.
Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.
Police arrested Givens that morning near the same location.
The two women told police they knew Givens as a frequent customer at Club 390 in Chicago Heights, where they worked as exotic dancers, the affidavit said.
Woman charged with murder in domestic stabbing of boyfriend, unsealed court records show
UPDATE: Portage woman accused of shooting husband had 'break from reality,' charges say
UPDATE: McDonald's employee chases down, attacks customer after argument, Portage cops say
Jury finds 2 Illinois men guilty of killing Portage woman
Andrean HS sparks controversy with student photo on Black History Month
Valpo police investigating reports of gunshots, seeking tips from public
House tells Hoosiers: Smile for your speeding ticket
UPDATE: Munster cop opens fire on motorist ramming police vehicles, ISP says
St. John police officer charged in connection with gun attack on off-duty Hammond officer, chief says
Adults, juveniles nabbed in wake of Portage-area shooting that sent man to hospital, prosecutor says
One dead, one seriously injured in Merrillville crash; police seeking tips
Lowell man convicted of crimes against children
Chicago's Rush University Medical Center opens first Indiana outpatient center in Munster
Merrillville firefighters rescue injured owl stuck in the middle of lake
Man charged with waking Valpo woman with pillow over head, zip tying hands
The women said Givens texted one of them asking if she was available for private dances, according to the affidavit, and they told police they charge between $200 and $500 cash to perform.
After negotiating a price, the women agreed to obtain an Uber ride to a motel at the location. Givens met them, and they accompanied him to a second-floor room, according to the charging documents.
The women said he gave one dancer $70 and another $100, according to the documents, and they said they danced for about 30 minutes.
The women said Givens told them during their dances that he had a gun and sold illicit drugs and had hurt people in the past, according to the charging documents.
The women said they initially believed he was only saying that to make himself look important, but they became concerned after he started demanding they have sex with him, according to the affidavit.
They said they refused his sexual advances, got dressed and were preparing to leave when he allegedly displayed a black semi-automatic handgun and put the gun to the head of one of the victims.
They said he removed its clip to show it was loaded with bullets and threatened to shoot them if they didn’t give him all their money, according to the documents, and they said they gave back the $170 he paid them earlier in addition to $50 one of the women had brought to the motel.
They said they were in fear and felt they were being held against their will until he told them to leave and threatened to report them to the police as prostitutes, the documents said.
The detective said Givens told officers he normally stays at his mother’s apartment but was spending the night at the motel when he encountered the strippers in the motel lobby.
He denied having texted them to dance for him and eventually refused to talk further without an attorney, the detective said.
Police said one of the women provided police with the phone number they used to contact Givens and police confirmed the number traced back to him.
Police said they confiscated $265 in cash from Givens and found a loaded, black .380-caliber Ruger LCP pistol in his motel room closet.
Police said court records indicate Givens was convicted in 2013 of possession of cocaine and was sentenced to 30 months in the Lake County Sheriff’s Work Release Center.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Amanda Cunningham
Age : 36 Residence: DeMotte, IN Booking Number(s): 2300769 Arrest Date: Jan. 23, 2023 Offense Description: POSSESSION - METHAMPHETAMINE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Tyanna McDonald
Age : 25 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2300774 Arrest Date: Jan. 23, 2023 Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - SHOPLIFTING - < $750
Highest Offense Class: Felony
James Allen
Age : 21 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2300787 Arrest Date: Jan. 23, 2023 Offense Description: ROBBERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jerry Wheeler Jr.
Age : 35 Residence: Avon, IN Booking Number(s): 2300816 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Christopher Helm
Age : 41 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number(s): 2300820 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: BATTERY - AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT OR PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIAL
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Tyler Neely
Age : 24 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2300822 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - USING A DEADLY WEAPON
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Richard Barge
Age : 30 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2300766 Arrest Date: Jan. 23, 2023 Offense Description: RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT - VEHICLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Robert Sobocinski
Age : 49 Residence: Lowell, IN Booking Number(s): 2300790 Arrest Date: Jan. 23, 2023 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Jaylen White
Age : 19 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2300797 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: ROBBERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Marianne Garcia
Age : 53 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2300771 Arrest Date: Jan. 23, 2023 Offense Description: OWI; DOMESTIC BATTERY
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Djuro Higi III
Age : 40 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number(s): 2300806 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: POSSESS HYPODERMIC SYRINGE OR NEEDLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Candace Hoover
Age : 38 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2300767 Arrest Date: Jan. 23, 2023 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Michael O'Reilly
Age : 41 Residence: Alsip, IL Booking Number(s): 2300814 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Gregory Bowyer II
Age : 36 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2300760 Arrest Date: Jan. 23, 2023 Offense Description: RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT - VEHICLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Amanda Wilk
Age : 27 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2300826 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: POSSESSION - METHAMPHETAMINE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Katrina Reillo
Age : 40 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2300796 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - SHOPLIFTING - < $750
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Tasheena Campbell
Age : 29 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2300828 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - W/DEADLY WEAPON
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Ashley Hilton
Age : 33 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number(s): 2300810 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: POSSESSION - METHAMPHETAMINE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Raquel Steward
Age : 44 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number(s): 2300782 Arrest Date: Jan. 23, 2023 Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - SIMPLE - W/PRIOR CONVICTION
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Donte Goodwin
Age : 40 Residence: Chicago (Hegewisch), IL Booking Number(s): 2300792 Arrest Date: Jan. 23, 2023 Offense Description: INTIMIDATION
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Anthony Peterson
Age : 42 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2300813 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Edward Brown
Age : 62 Residence: Ford Heights, IL Booking Number(s): 2300783 Arrest Date: Jan. 23, 2023 Offense Description: FAMILY OFFENSE- INCEST
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Santies Howard
Age : 27 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2300775 Arrest Date: Jan. 23, 2023 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Antonio Reyes
Age : 33 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number(s): 2300811 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: OBSTRUCT/HINDER/INTERFERE WITH OFFICER - NATURAL RESOURCE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jason Kalbac
Age : 29 Residence: Schererville, IN Booking Number(s): 2300800 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: HOMICIDE - MURDER (ATTEMPTED)
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Napoleon Wilson III
Age : 46 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2300830 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Mark Castro
Age: 50 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2300829 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Rickey Jackson
Age : 34 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2300791 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: OWI; OPERATE VEHICLE AFTER BEING HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDER
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
George Stevens
Age : 32 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2300825 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: BATTERY - AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT OR PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIAL
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Carlos Yanez
Age : 29 Residence: DeMotte, IN Booking Number(s): 2300834 Arrest Date: Jan. 25, 2023 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Jazmine Freeman
Age : 26 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2300801 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: INTIMIDATION
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jessica Butts
Age : 40 Residence: Lowell, IN Booking Number(s): 2300794 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Tyshonia Jones
Age : 26 Residence: Buchanan, MI Booking Number(s): 2300781 Arrest Date: Jan. 23, 2023 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Kyran Gibson
Age : 24 Residence: Munster, IN Booking Number(s): 2300805 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: INTIMIDATION
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Demetrius Morris
Age : 31 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2300786 Arrest Date: Jan. 23, 2023 Offense Description: CONFINEMENT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Brenda Keaton
Age : 30 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number(s): 2300812 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: FAILURE TO RETURN TO LAWFUL DETENTION
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jaleel Sullivan
Age : 29 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2300798 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: HABITUAL TRAFFIC VIOLATOR - LIFETIME
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Aaron Cameron
Age : 63 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2300819 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jania Aaron
Age : 25 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2300784 Arrest Date: Jan. 23, 2023 Offense Description: CONFINEMENT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Larry Keller
Age : 41 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2300823 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Dionne Crume
Age : 34 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2300759 Arrest Date: Jan. 23, 2023 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Cameron Perkins
Age : 20 Residence: South Bend, IN Booking Number(s): 2300778 Arrest Date: Jan. 23, 2023 Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - POCKET-PICKING - $750 TO $50,000
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Charlie Vickery
Age : 49 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2300815 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - SHOPLIFTING - < $750
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Robert Griffiths
Age : 40 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2300795 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: POSSESSION - METHAMPHETAMINE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Michael McIntee
Age : 34 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2300802 Arrest Date: Jan. 24, 2023 Offense Description: BATTERY - AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT OR PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIAL
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Anita Sims
Age : 29 Residence: Dolton, IL Booking Number(s): 2300785 Arrest Date: Jan. 23, 2023 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.