A large fight inside the Sunset bar off U.S. 6 in Portage early Sunday spilled outside, where three people were shot during a gunfight that scattered spent shell casings through the parking lot. The three people's wounds were not life-threatening, police said.
Portage police were called about 2:15 a.m. to the bar at 5844 U.S. 6 after a fight involving 20 to 30 people spilled outside and the gunfight erupted, Police Chief Troy Williams said.
Police found about 30 spent bullet casings from various caliber weapons, including handguns and a rifle, scattered through the parking lot after they broke up the fight, he said.
Evidence found included 9mm, .40-caliber, .45-caliber and 5.56-caliber spent casings, but no weapons were recovered.
As officers arrived, they saw several cars speeding out of the parking lot, some with their headlights turned off. About 80 bar patrons were still outside as the fighting continued, police said.
Though officers were "vastly outnumbered," the broke up the fights and learned three people had been shot, Williams said.
A Gary man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and an East Chicago man with a gunshot wound to the left hand were taken to a hospital by ambulance.
A Kentucky man who had been shot in the left arm was taken to a hospital by a friend, police said.
The three men's wounds were not life-threatening, Williams said Sunday afternoon.
A number of bar patrons were uncooperative or told police they did not see or know anything, he said.
Officers were able to determine a fight broke out after 1:45 a.m. involving 20 to 30 people, he said. More than 100 people were inside the bar at the time.
