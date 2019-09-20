PORTAGE — One of two men accused of fleeing police earlier this week admitted to tossing a handgun out the window of their car, but said the firearm was handed to him by the driver, according to newly filed charging documents.
Shanton Lamont Carprue, 48, of Hammond, was charged in Porter County with felony counts of carrying a handgun without a permit by a convicted felon and theft and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a permit, according to court documents.
The vehicle's driver, who has been identified as 44-year-old Ako Nakialuv Butler, remains at large, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said Friday morning.
Police said Butler was driving and Carprue was a passenger in a blue Nissan passenger car with Michigan license plates they tried to stop for unsafe driving along the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 around noon Tuesday.
The vehicle briefly slowed down and a silver handgun was tossed out a window before it fled at a high rate of speed, police said.
The Hobart police officer, who was working interdiction along the highway, stopped to pick up the gun, according to charging documents. The .32-caliber pistol was found in tall grass loaded with two live rounds of ammunition.
The firearm was reported stolen through the Chicago Police Department, police said.
A state police officer later spotted the vehicle in question along westbound U.S. 20 in Portage and when he attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle pulled into a grassy field and the two occupants fled on foot, police said. The passenger, later identified as Carprue, was quickly apprehended by police using pepper spray.
Police from several agencies searched for Butler but were unable to locate him.
Items recovered from the vehicle included a vehicle rental agreement, two cellphones, a marijuana cigarette, leather Slapjack weapon, large M-100 explosive and a reflective vest and hat, police said. There also were two credit cards with the name Ako Butler.
Carprue denied knowing the driver and reportedly told police he only knows him by the name "B or lil man," according to court documents.
While Carprue initially denied throwing the handgun from the car, he later confessed and acknowledged that as a convicted felon, he is not supposed to possess a gun, police said.
He reportedly identified Butler in a six-person photo lineup.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.