Explosive disposal unit investigates suspicious pressure cooker in Merrillville Meijer lot, police say

MERRILLVILLE — An explosive disposal unit investigated a mysterious pressure cooker in the Merrillville Meijer parking lot Friday afternoon, police said.

At 12:40 p.m. police responded to a suspicious item in the Meijer parking lot at 611 West 81st Ave., said Merrillville Police Department Assistance Chief Konstantinos Nuses.

A pressure cooker had been left in a cart in the middle of the parking lot. The cooker was sealed and the contents inside could not be seen, police reported.

Nuses said "pressure cookers have been known to be used in past as improvised explosive devices," prompting the Porter County Sheriff’s Department Explosive Disposal Unit to assist at the scene.

The explosive disposal unit team used specialized X-ray equipment and determined it was not an explosive device. The scene was cleared without incident, Nuses said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.