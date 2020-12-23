Extra holiday patrols to hit Region streets through Jan. 1

Multiple Region police agencies will have additional officers patrolling the Region's highways and roads through New Year's Day.
Officers from Indiana State Police, Gary Police Department and the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office will be working together in a joint effort to target unsafe driving with increased patrols.
"Together we are dedicated to removing impaired drivers from the roadways," a Gary police news release states.
As part of the winter "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" national enforcement mobilization, police will be on the lookout for impaired driving and seat belt violations. The patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
According to NHTSA, there were 285 drunken driving-related fatal crashes during the weeks of Christmas and New Year's Day in 2018, which is more deaths than in any previous holiday season.
In 2019, there were a total of 415 crashes that involved drunken driving and of those, there were 105 injury crashes and 11 fatal crashes. Officials said other substances than alcohol can cause impaired driving.
"You can’t drive safely if you’re impaired, whether it’s from drugs, alcohol or prescription medications,” said ICJI Executive Director Devon McDonald. “This has been an extremely difficult year for many families, which is all the more reason to make good decisions before getting behind the wheel."
Another target will be enforcing seat belts. More than half of the victims of fatal crashes in 2019 were not using a safety belt, according to NHTSA.
"With inclement weather and busier roads this time of year, it’s especially important to buckle up," said Robert Duckworth, ICJI traffic safety director. "We want everyone to have a safe holiday season, and wearing a seat belt is the best way to protect yourself on the road."
Because Indiana has a primary seat-belt law, police can issue tickets to drivers or passengers for not wearing a seat belt, even if there are not other driving violations taking place. In addition, adults must ensure children under 8 years old must be properly buckled into a federally-approved child seat.