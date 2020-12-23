Extra holiday patrols to hit Region streets through Jan. 1

Multiple Region police agencies will have additional officers patrolling the Region's highways and roads through New Year's Day.

Officers from Indiana State Police, Gary Police Department and the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office will be working together in a joint effort to target unsafe driving with increased patrols.

"Together we are dedicated to removing impaired drivers from the roadways," a Gary police news release states.

As part of the winter "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" national enforcement mobilization, police will be on the lookout for impaired driving and seat belt violations. The patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

According to NHTSA, there were 285 drunken driving-related fatal crashes during the weeks of Christmas and New Year's Day in 2018, which is more deaths than in any previous holiday season.

In 2019, there were a total of 415 crashes that involved drunken driving and of those, there were 105 injury crashes and 11 fatal crashes. Officials said other substances than alcohol can cause impaired driving.