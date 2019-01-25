Wind chills around minus 20 to minus 30 degrees and air temperatures around zero awaited anyone brave enough to venture out this morning.
Forecasters recommended wearing three layers on the torso, including an insulating layer and an outer layer to keep out wind, and two layers on the legs, a hat, a face cover, gloves and waterproof boots. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes in this extreme cold.
Always make sure children are dressed appropriately for the cold, the National Weather Service said.
A wind child advisory remained in effect for Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and LaPorte counties until noon Friday.
The first shot of arctic air brought bitterly cold temperatures to the Region, and it was expected to be followed Friday afternoon with light snow during the evening commute.
The snow was expected to last several hours. Up to an inch of snow accumulation is possible, the weather service said.
Cold temperatures can cause snow to stick and create slick spots and also renders road salt ineffective. These factors could exacerbate the impact of the snow on the evening commute, forecasters said.
Drivers should allow extra travel time and take precautions.
The next chances for snow will come Saturday and Sunday, with a potentially significant storm arriving late Sunday, the weather service said.
Heavy snow is expected Monday, followed by another blast of arctic cold. Wind chill values could fall to 20 to 25 below zero late Tuesday into early Thursday.