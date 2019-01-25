Wind chills around minus 20 to minus 30 degrees and air temperatures around zero awaited anyone brave enough to venture out Friday. Unfortunately sub-zero temps are expected to dominate next week, forecasters predict.
The first shot of arctic air brought bitterly cold temperatures to the Region and was followed Friday afternoon with snow during the evening commute.
The next chances for snow will come Saturday and Sunday, with a potentially significant storm arriving late Sunday, the weather service said.
Heavy snow is expected Monday, followed by another blast of arctic cold. Wind chill values could fall to 20 to 25 below zero late Tuesday into early Thursday.
Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes in extreme cold. Forecasters recommend wearing three layers on the torso, including an insulating layer and an outer layer to keep out wind, and two layers on the legs, a hat, a face cover, gloves and waterproof boots.
Always make sure children are dressed appropriately for the cold, the National Weather Service said.
Forecasters also warned that cold temperatures can cause snow to stick and create slick spots and also render road salt ineffective, which can cause dangerous driving conditions.