Eyewitness admits she repeatedly lied to investigators as murder trial opens

CROWN POINT — A defense attorney told jurors Tuesday the murder case against her client would include inconsistent statements from multiple witnesses and possible leads that were not investigated.
Joseph James Allen Gilbert, also known as Joseph Lyell, is standing trial this week on charges alleging he murdered Michael Brown, 20, of Valparaiso, during a drug deal gone bad Oct. 7, 2017, outside Gilbert's home in the 2400 block of Connecticut Street in Gary.
Defense attorney Kerry Connor said she and her client were sympathetic to the pain Brown's death caused to his family, but she asked jurors to remember Gilbert is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno told the jury several witnesses have given inconsistent statements since 2017, but they would explain why.
Despite the changing details, Bruno predicted the basic story would be the same: Brown, his sister and his sister's then-boyfriend went to Gary to buy Xanax from Gilbert, Gilbert fired a gun into Brown's car, and Brown was killed, he said.
Several witnesses who were inside Gilbert's home would give statements corroborating testimony from Brown's sister and her then-boyfriend, who were outside with Gilbert when Brown was shot and killed, Bruno said.
Connor said Brown's sister's ex-boyfriend gave a statement at one point indicating he saw a black man near an alley just before the shooting.
The only black man with ties to the crime scene was found hiding in an attic with his girlfriend later that night, but the attic was not fully searched for a gun, Connor said.
The man's girlfriend stayed at the home with Gilbert and others, many of whom were removed from the house immediately after the shooting, she said.
Connor said jurors would hear later this week from the man found in the attic.
Keara Brown, Michael Brown's sister, was the first witness to testify.
She said she had just turned 16 when Gilbert sent her a message offering to sell her "peaches," which was a street name for the prescription drug Xanax.
She agreed to travel from Valparaiso to Gary to buy $25 worth of pills and hatched a scheme with her brother and then-boyfriend on the way to take the drugs and run, because she didn't have the money to buy them, she said.
She didn't initially admit she stole the pills from Gilbert, because she didn't want her parents — who sat in on her interview with Lake County Detective Sgt. Kristopher Adams — to know she was responsible for her brother's shooting.
"I didn't want to be taken away from my family," she said. "I didn't want to be arrested for stealing from someone."
Under questioning from Connor, Keara Brown admitted she wasn't truthful when she first talked to police, when she went back to the crime scene with a detective, during a deposition and during a bail hearing for Gilbert.
She testified she began to run after Gilbert handed her a bag of pills, turned and momentarily froze when he demanded payment, began running away from Gilbert again, saw muzzle flashes near Gilbert's arm and heard gunshots as she ran.
She dove into the backseat of the car her brother was driving, landing on her stomach, and saw Gilbert shooting when she looked up, she said.
The car accelerated, traveling several blocks before stopping. A Gary police officer who happened to be in the area arrived at their car immediately, and she told him her brother had been shot and handed her phone to the officer, she said.
Keara Brown admitted she initially told police she had seen someone in the alley, but said she had discussed the shooting with her ex-boyfriend before giving that statement and "was going off what he said."
She also admitted she recently communicated with her ex-boyfriend, whom she said wanted to talk about the case because he wasn't sure how to testify. She said she told him they needed to use someone else's phone, so "it wouldn't come back to us."
"It was in the moment," she said. "I wanted justice for my brother."
She denied that they ever met up to discuss the case.