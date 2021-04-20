Eyewitness admits she repeatedly lied to investigators as murder trial opens

Under questioning from Connor, Keara Brown admitted she wasn't truthful when she first talked to police, when she went back to the crime scene with a detective, during a deposition and during a bail hearing for Gilbert.

She testified she began to run after Gilbert handed her a bag of pills, turned and momentarily froze when he demanded payment, began running away from Gilbert again, saw muzzle flashes near Gilbert's arm and heard gunshots as she ran.

She dove into the backseat of the car her brother was driving, landing on her stomach, and saw Gilbert shooting when she looked up, she said.

The car accelerated, traveling several blocks before stopping. A Gary police officer who happened to be in the area arrived at their car immediately, and she told him her brother had been shot and handed her phone to the officer, she said.

Keara Brown admitted she initially told police she had seen someone in the alley, but said she had discussed the shooting with her ex-boyfriend before giving that statement and "was going off what he said."

She also admitted she recently communicated with her ex-boyfriend, whom she said wanted to talk about the case because he wasn't sure how to testify. She said she told him they needed to use someone else's phone, so "it wouldn't come back to us."