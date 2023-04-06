CROWN POINT — Prosecutors have filed charges against a 22-year-old man in connection with the killing of Jordan Miller, 24, of East Chicago last week in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood.

Brandon McFadden, 22, of Gary, was charged Wednesday with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, according to court documents.

Court documents allege Miller and another male were selling drugs to individuals inside of a home on the 400 block of Delaware Street on March 30 when he was shot six times in the torso. The Lake County coroner's office ruled Miller's death a homicide.

Miller entered the residence to distribute the drugs while the other male waited for him inside a vehicle. Approximately five seconds after Miller entered, he abruptly turned to leave and McFadden allegedly shot him, according to court documents. Additional shots were fired while Miller was down.

Eyewitnesses placed McFadden at the scene of the crime and McFadden changed his story multiple times during an interview with detectives, initially telling police he was not at the Delaware Street residence at all that day. He eventually told police he was outside the residence when he heard shots fired, but did not fire a weapon himself, according to charging documents.

Police were called to the scene around 1:10 p.m. for a report of shots fired. They found Miller unresponsive on the front porch of the residence. Gary police's SWAT team was dispatched as a precautionary measure because investigators believed the suspects might still be inside the residence. Police eventually determined the suspects were not in the home and SWAT was called off.

The shooting was one of six others in Gary over a 24 hour period that resulted in two dead and four wounded last week, police said. Officials said they would increase police patrol in higher crime areas, but asked the public to reach out to investigators with any information related to a crime.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force, 219-755-3855; the Gary police's Violent Crimes Division, 219-881-1210; or the Crime Tip Line, 866-CRIMEGP (866-274-6347). Anonymous tips can be called to the tip line or texted to 219-207-TIPS (219-207-8477).