VALPARAISO — A 41-year-old Valparaiso man accused of child molesting was ordered to remain behind bars after a judge determined he intentionally reached out to the alleged victim through Facebook in violation of a court order.
"I don't buy that it was inadvertent, " newly-sworn in Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer said late Friday morning to Arliss Burress.
"You didn't think through the consequences," she said.
Burress was out of jail on bond and pretrial supervision in the case when on Dec. 1 he sent the "wave" through Facebook Messenger, the alleged victim told the court Friday.
He had been ordered by the court to have no contact with the young woman while the case was pending. He is charged with a felony count of child molesting, though defense attorney Ken Elwood said he understands more charges may be coming.
The young woman testified she had blocked Burress on Facebook following the issuance of the no-contact order, but he "waved" to her using a new account he created.
"It made me feel scared and very worried," she said.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Mary Ryan called for bond to be revoked in the case, arguing that Burress made a "concerted effort" to contact the alleged victim.
Elwood said his client sent the "wave" by mistake, arguing that the "wave" and "unfriend" buttons are next to one another on Facebook Messenger.
"It can happen," he said of hitting the wrong button.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
This is the first time Burress has been accused of violating the no-contact order since the criminal case was filed in mid-2018, Elwood said.
Even if the attempt at contact was intentional, Elwood said it would not warrant keeping Burress in custody as his case proceeds.
DeBoer disagreed and terminated the pre-trial release for Burress.
She ordered him to be held until the next hearing in the case on Feb. 4.
A Feb. 24 trial is scheduled on allegations that Burress subjected the girl to repeated incidents of sexual intercourse for a year beginning when she was 13, according to charging documents. The period in question was May 25, 2013 through June 2, 2014.
Burress initially denied any type of sexual activity with the girl, police said. But when a detective suggested the sexual contact might have occurred after the girl reached the age of consent, Burress reportedly said "that he would only commit to the admission of a sexual relationship if he knew it was legal."
He then admitted to having two sexual encounters with the girl and then "maybe more" after she turned 16, police said.
Police believe the girl was 13 during the period of the alleged abuse.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.