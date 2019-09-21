GARY — The Lake County coroner's office is still seeking help in finding the family of a deceased young teen found Monday in an alley.
The teen, who is listed as a "Jane Doe," was discovered about 8:20 a.m. by NIPSCO employees just west of Pennsylvania Street near 20th Place in Gary, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
Two facial sketches of the woman were released and posted on a Lake County coroner's personal Facebook page early Saturday.
According to the coroner, the teen is African-American, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 117 pounds, with short black hair and pierced ears.
At the time of her death, the victim had been wearing a size 32B bra, a blue and white Nike windbreaker, striped Champion pants, and a pink T-shirt with a Superman emblem and the words "Supergirl Power" on the front. She also wore blue and black Nike Air Max Plus tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about the teen is asked to call the Lake County coroner’s office at 219-755-3265.
