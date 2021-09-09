Fallen South Holland firefighter among 7 to be honored in state fire marshal ceremony

ILLINOIS — A fallen South Holland firefighter is among 7 that will be recognized at the Fallen Firefighter and Medal of Honor Ceremony hosted by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.
The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Firefighter Memorial on the State Capitol Grounds at 401 S. Spring St. in Springfield, Illinois.
A Medal of Honor Ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Bank of Springfield Center, located at 1 Convention Center Plaza in Springfield, Illinois.
Their families will be presented with the Duty Death Gold Badge for their sacrifices to serve others, the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal said.
Those who will be honored at the ceremony include Firefighter/Paramedic Dylan Cunningham of the South Holland Fire Department; Firefighter Jacob Ringering of the Godfrey Fire Protection District; Firefighter Kody Vanfossan of the Christopher Fire Department; Firefighter Mario Araujo of the Chicago Fire Department; Firefighter/Paramedic Robert Reisinger of the River Grove Fire Department; Firefighter Edward Singleton of the Chicago Fire Department and Paramedic Robert Truevillian of the Chicago Fire Department.
The Medal of Valor award will be given to three firefighters "for an act of heroism or bravery that clearly demonstrated courage and dedication in the face of danger while in the performance of duty."
Fourteen firefighters will be honored with the Firefighter Excellence Award, which is given for an act of service in the line of duty that demonstrates excellence and professionalism in service to civilians.
Five units will be receiving the Firefighter Excellence Unit Citation Award, which is presented for an act of service in the line of duty which demonstrates excellence, teamwork and professionalism in service to the community.
Three individuals will also be presented with the State Fire Marshal Life Safety Award, which is given in recognition of the extraordinary efforts performed by crew members in furtherance of fire prevention and safety.