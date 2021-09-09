Fallen South Holland firefighter among 7 to be honored in state fire marshal ceremony

ILLINOIS — A fallen South Holland firefighter is among 7 that will be recognized at the Fallen Firefighter and Medal of Honor Ceremony hosted by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Firefighter Memorial on the State Capitol Grounds at 401 S. Spring St. in Springfield, Illinois.

A Medal of Honor Ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Bank of Springfield Center, located at 1 Convention Center Plaza in Springfield, Illinois.

Their families will be presented with the Duty Death Gold Badge for their sacrifices to serve others, the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal said.

Those who will be honored at the ceremony include Firefighter/Paramedic Dylan Cunningham of the South Holland Fire Department; Firefighter Jacob Ringering of the Godfrey Fire Protection District; Firefighter Kody Vanfossan of the Christopher Fire Department; Firefighter Mario Araujo of the Chicago Fire Department; Firefighter/Paramedic Robert Reisinger of the River Grove Fire Department; Firefighter Edward Singleton of the Chicago Fire Department and Paramedic Robert Truevillian of the Chicago Fire Department.