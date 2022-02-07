Families start down new path in quest for justice in triple homicide

CROWN POINT — For more than three years, the families of three young people gunned down in July 2018 have waited for justice.

Now that charges have been filed against two men, the parents of two of the victims know they still have a long road ahead of them.

Dennis Ross said he was getting ready for church Jan. 30 when he first learned Lake County prosecutors had filed charges in the homicides of his son Darius Ross, 28, of Gary; Darius' fiancée, Heather Talley, 27, of Hammond; and the couple’s friend, Nicholas Edwards, 28, of Gary.

"I was like, 'Wow, we did it!'" he said. "But then I started thinking, 'But do I really want to go through this all over again?'"

Ross said his son would say, "Pops ain't gone let it die out." And he didn't.

For years, he called detectives at the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit every other month to ask for an update.

"People think they never solve any cases," Dennis Ross said. "Well, they're wrong. This took three years, but it got filed. It happened for us, but we had a lot of extra help from the Man above."

Talley's mother, Diana Graczyk, said Detective Sgt. William Poe promised her he wouldn't let the case go cold.

"He did not disappoint us," she said. "I can't say enough how grateful we are for him."

Graczyk, Dennis Ross and Darius' mother, Anissa Ross, said they plan to stand together as the cases against Erik P. Long, 43, and Huston J. Bond, 32, both of Gary, make their way through Lake Criminal Court.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on behalf of Long and Bond during separate initial hearings last week.

Anissa Ross said she recently spent time with her mother, daughter and grandchildren watching videos of Darius Ross.

"It's been four years now, and there's not a day I don't think about him," she said.

The filing of charges won't bring her son and his girlfriend back, but she was relieved to finally learn something, she said.

According to court records, detectives uncovered a connection to Raymon Truitt II, 28, who was killed in a shootout in June 8, 2018, with undercover agents for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. An ATF agent was wounded in the shooting at 554 Kentucky St. in Gary.

Investigators learned four calls were made early July 15, 2018, between a cellphone used by Talley and Darius Ross and another number, which was identified as Long's as part of the investigation into the shooting involving Truitt, court records state.

Phone location data showed the Talley/Ross phone was in the area of Long's residence on Martin Luther King Drive in Gary's Valley neighborhood from 2:20 to 3:30 a.m. July 15, 2018, records state.

The Talley/Ross phone traveled without interruption about 3:40 a.m. to the 2500 block of Central Avenue in Gary, according to court documents. It's the same location where Talley's body was discovered about 4:20 a.m.

The bodies of Ross and Edwards were found hours later concealed in Ross's car, which was abandoned in the area of West Ninth Avenue and Harrison Street.

Talley had been shot seven times. Ross was shot 12 times, and Edwards suffered eight gunshot wounds, records state.

Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said detectives built their case by sending out multiple subpoenas for phone records. When the connection to Truitt was discovered, they asked the ATF to assist, he said.

The investigation became complex, but detectives could not initially tell the families they had solicited help from federal partners, Hamady said.

After years of working the case, they were fortunate to finally secure charges, he said.

"It's not true that Gary police don't care," he said. "The Gary Police Department has a high volume of crimes that come through. We look at each and every case the same."

Homicide victims can't speak for themselves, so investigators work those cases as much as possible. They look at who's cooperating and gather intelligence, he said.

Complex investigations can become expensive, but the department leans on its federal partners for help and taps into resources funded through the Indiana High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

According to court records, Truitt was a friend of Edwards.

Bond told police in an interview in March 2021 he initially suspected Truitt and Edwards of robbing him in January 2016, court records state.

Truitt was charged with shooting Bond in April 2016 while Bond was visiting a family member in the Valley area.

Bond said during his interview with police that he, Long and a third man went to Edwards' home at one point to settle a feud, and that he and Edwards "were cool" after that meeting, documents state.

Investigators caught another break in the triple homicide case in May, when a man facing federal firearms charges agreed to testify against Bond and Long, records show.

The man, who was a friend of Bond, told authorities Bond confessed to him during a phone conversation to playing a role in the triple homicide, court records state.

The man said Bond told him Long contacted Edwards about drugs and invited Edwards to a home on Martin Luther King Drive in Gary, court records state.

According to the man’s story, Edwards, Ross, Talley and a fourth person walked in the front door of the home, and Long and Bond began shooting. Ross and Edwards were killed, but Talley began screaming and ran out of the home with the fourth person, court records state.

The man told police Talley was shot outside, but he was unsure what happened with the fourth person.

Graczyk said her daughter was part of a large extended family, and her homicide has affected all of them.

"They don't realize the trauma a family goes through and the nightmare they have to live," she said. "Not only my family, but the Ross family and the Nicholas Edwards family."

After Talley's homicide, Graczyk went to her grave all the time, but she eventually had to take a step back to focus on her own mental health.

When she learned arrests had been made, it brought back all of the pain, she said.

There are days when Graczyk can't look at her daughter's picture or speak her name, because Graczyk has to make it through her day and stay strong for other family members.

"I'm damaged for the rest of my life," she said. "I can't even watch the news. I can't even watch a movie that's violent. It affects me. It affects my soul.

"When I see another parent lost their child, I weep for them, because I know the pain they have to deal with."

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call Detective Sgt. Poe at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

