Family awaits justice in child rape, molestation case

CROWN POINT — Two girls who came forward more than two years ago to allege a Hammond man sexually abused them for about 11 years likely have a long road ahead because of the man's recent request for a jury trial.
Danny W. Serrano, 65, is accused of molesting and raping the girls starting when each of them was 8 years old, Lake Criminal Court records show.
Serrano has pleaded not guilty and appeared last week before Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell with his attorney, Linda Kollintzas.
"We need a trial date," Kollintzas said. "We have done numerous depositions, and we have numerous more to do."
Boswell set a March 24 status date so Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold, who was not present in court, could attend the hearing.
The girls' guardian, whom The Times is not naming to protect the children's identities, said Tuesday the girls — who are sisters — continue to suffer from the alleged sexual abuse and want justice.
One of the girls told police she was 12 when Serrano held her on a bed and raped her, records state. When she told him she didn't want to do it and it wasn't right, he allegedly said, "You're going to do this."
Serrano is accused of repeatedly molesting and raping the girls between Mary 2013 and December 2017 in East Chicago and Hammond. One of the girls alleged Serrano raped her more than 15 times, court records show.
The girls, now 14 and 17, have trouble sleeping and wake up in the night with flashbacks, the guardian said. One of the girls has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Both girls "freak out" at the mere mention of sexual activity, including in health class at school, the guardian said.
At one point, the girls supported a possible plea agreement for Serrano, the guardian said.
"It's still dragging on, so now the girls are like, 'I'd rather be in front of a jury, so I can put him away,'" the guardian said. "Now they're upset it's taking so long. They want a jury."
The guardian spoke out because allegations have been made that Serrano may have sexually abused others, she said.
Court records show there was an allegation Serrano sexually abused a third sister. No charges have been filed in that investigation.
The Lake County prosecutor's office is currently focused on getting through depositions and is committed to seeing the case through to the end, whether there is a nontrial resolution or a trial, spokesman Bradley Carter said.
Kollintzas did not respond Tuesday to a request for comment.
According to court records, the girls came forward in April 2018 after the guardian brought one of them to St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago because of mental health issues.
When the girl alleged Serrano had been molesting and raping her since she was 8, the family shared the information with her younger sister, the guardian said.
"(The younger sister) ended up telling us, 'Me, too,'" the guardian said. "Police were like, 'Bring her to the hospital.' So she was brought to the hospital so police could talk to her."
The guardian said one of the girls told their father in 2013, and he made a police report in East Chicago. The girl never spoke with police at that time because Serrano was present when she was asked about the alleged abuse, the guardian said.
Serrano is accused of telling one of the girls her whole family would get hurt or die if she told anyone. Both girls believed their family members would be hurt if they spoke about the alleged sexual abuse, the guardian said.
The guardian alleged Serrano maintained a separate residence in Hammond, where he took the girls to sexually abuse them. One of the girls told police about a time when Serrano claimed he was taking her to a store, but instead took her from their East Chicago home to his Hammond residence and raped her, court records show.
The girls and their older sister were placed in a foster care facility for a time after the older sister alleged Serrano was sexually abusing her, court records show. The older sister remained in foster care, but the two younger girls eventually were returned to the home with Serrano, records state.
Anyone who believes they may be a victim of sexual abuse is urged to call police in the community where the alleged abuse occurred.