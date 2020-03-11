Family awaits justice in child rape, molestation case

When the girl alleged Serrano had been molesting and raping her since she was 8, the family shared the information with her younger sister, the guardian said.

"(The younger sister) ended up telling us, 'Me, too,'" the guardian said. "Police were like, 'Bring her to the hospital.' So she was brought to the hospital so police could talk to her."

The guardian said one of the girls told their father in 2013, and he made a police report in East Chicago. The girl never spoke with police at that time because Serrano was present when she was asked about the alleged abuse, the guardian said.

Serrano is accused of telling one of the girls her whole family would get hurt or die if she told anyone. Both girls believed their family members would be hurt if they spoke about the alleged sexual abuse, the guardian said.

The guardian alleged Serrano maintained a separate residence in Hammond, where he took the girls to sexually abuse them. One of the girls told police about a time when Serrano claimed he was taking her to a store, but instead took her from their East Chicago home to his Hammond residence and raped her, court records show.