VALPARAISO — Family members of Adriana Saucedo, one wearing a "Justice for Adriana" pin, came face to face Tuesday morning with one of three young people accused murdering the 27-year-old Portage woman.
Jonathan Brown, 17, of Gary, shuffled to the front of the courtroom wearing jail garb and shackles for a hearing that was cut short when his attorney, Mark Gruenhagen, asked for the matter to be continued until March 17.
The request was granted by Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.
The same action is expected to repeat itself Tuesday afternoon when 16-year-old Shaun Thompson of Gary is scheduled to appear in the same courtroom for a hearing in the murder case.
Both teens, along with a 15-year-old Gary boy currently in the juvenile justice system, are accused of shooting Saucedo and stealing $80 from her early in the evening on Nov. 19 after picking her up at an apartment on Kathryn Court in Portage. They lured her out with the false claim of selling her marijuana, police said.
After stopping to have her pay for gasoline, they drove to the parking lot of the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road in Portage where Thompson allegedly shot Saucedo, police said.
The trio traveled to Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd. in Gary, where they allegedly dumped the body in the abandoned building, police said. They then reportedly went to McDonald's and Pizza Hut to eat.
Brown and Thompson have pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors are seeking to waive the 15-year-old to adult court with the others. He failed last week in his first attempt to block that move.
The Times is not identifying the boy unless his case is waived to adult court.
