Family endures man's 'horrendous' comments as judge sentences him for killing 'gentle giant'

CROWN POINT — The family of a mentally disabled man killed in 2019, his killer and a judge agreed Thursday: The killer deserved a longer sentence than the 45 years to which he agreed to serve.
Daniel R. Allison, 34, was sentenced to 45 years in prison for fatally stabbing 45-year-old Lee R. Nedreau Jr. 25 to 35 times as Nedreau lay in bed June 30, 2019, at Nedreau's mobile home in the 1300 block of Elm Street in Calumet Township.
Lynette Collins, Nedreau's older sister and legal guardian, said her brother, who also was known as "Junior," was a gentle giant and a giving soul.
Nedreau was diagnosed at a young age with a developmental disability, she said. Though he was 45, he had the mind of a 15-year-old.
He lived with his parents for much of his life and was his father's constant companion, she said.
Nedreau was "the mayor the neighborhood." He was always willing to help others by mowing grass and kept busy by working and volunteering at a hospital, she said.
It was Nedreau's kindness and generosity that led him to welcome a woman, who in turn introduced him to Allison, into his home, she said.
"To stab a human being 35 times is unimaginable," Collins said. "It's more than anyone should have to endure."
Allison will still be able to visit with his family in prison, but Nedreau's family will never see him again, she said.
"Justice for Junior will never be fully served," Collins said. "This sentence does not bring comfort to any of us."
The family hoped imprisonment would at least prevent Allison from harming anyone else, she said.
Allison's attorney, Susan Severtson, said he lived a troubled life, dropping out of school after sixth grade and being introduced to drugs and alcohol at a young age by his father.
Allison admitted in his plea agreement he stabbed Nedreau 25 times, causing Nedreau to bleed to death. The plea agreement called for a sentence of 45 years.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie said Allison's statement during a presentence investigation that he had no remorse for the killing was extremely troubling and he hoped Allison would have time in prison to reflect on what he did.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota warned Allison, who wore his hair in cornrows, to be respectful to Nedreau's family and appropriate in a court of law, but immediately said he had no remorse.
"The day I saw this family, I should have killed them all," he said.
He said he deserved more than 45 years and didn't care about going to prison.
"I think, honestly, I did the world a favor by letting one person go to where they all want to go: to heaven," he said.
Bokota said she agreed 45 years was not enough time, but she still would approve Allison's plea agreement.
"In the 30 years I have worked in the justice system, I have seen the unconscionable," she said.
There have been times when defendants clearly appeared to be guilty, but their juries returned not guilty verdicts. She did not want to imagine Allison being acquitted and released, she said.
"What you said was horrendous and entirely inappropriate," the judge told Allison.
However, Bokota said she saw Allison choke up as he talked about sending Nedreau to heaven.
"I can see the rage in you. You can blame your parents or your father," she said. "But I can also see the hurt."
Bokota told Allison he's a damaged person, but that will never excuse what he did.
Going to prison "is not being thrown away," she said. It's an opportunity to develop and grow.
"My only hope is that by the end of your sentence, you are a different man because of it," she said.