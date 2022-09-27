 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Family escapes injury when vehicle shot along Region county road, police say

  • 0
LaPorte County Sheriff's Department stock

A man told county police he was driving with his wife and child early Sunday afternoon when he heard a loud "bang" and discovered after arriving home his vehicle had been shot by a gun.

 Provided

LAPORTE — A man told county police he was driving with his wife and child early Sunday afternoon when he heard a loud "bang" and discovered after arriving home his vehicle had been shot by a gun.

LaPorte County Police said they found a single hole on the front driver's side door of the vehicle just below the window.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

"The hole itself appeared to cause external damage to the car door and it did not penetrate the vehicle's interior," county police said. "(The driver) advised his passengers nor himself were injured."

While police investigated the area of the shooting in the 4000 N. block of County Road 850 East, they heard gunfire and found an adult and juvenile target shooting in preparation of deer season, according to the incident report.

Police said the target shooters were using a backstop that showed no signs of being penetrated by bullets. The shooting was taking place in the direction of where the vehicle was struck. 

People are also reading…

"(One of the target shooters) did not specifically recall any stray bullets that his group had shot," police said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: WH 'on alert and in action' on Hurricane Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts