Family escapes injury when vehicle shot along Region county road, police say

LAPORTE — A man told county police he was driving with his wife and child early Sunday afternoon when he heard a loud "bang" and discovered after arriving home his vehicle had been shot by a gun.
LaPorte County Police said they found a single hole on the front driver's side door of the vehicle just below the window.
Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock
"The hole itself appeared to cause external damage to the car door and it did not penetrate the vehicle's interior," county police said. "(The driver) advised his passengers nor himself were injured."
While police investigated the area of the shooting in the 4000 N. block of County Road 850 East, they heard gunfire and found an adult and juvenile target shooting in preparation of deer season, according to the incident report.
Police said the target shooters were using a backstop that showed no signs of being penetrated by bullets. The shooting was taking place in the direction of where the vehicle was struck.
"(One of the target shooters) did not specifically recall any stray bullets that his group had shot," police said.
