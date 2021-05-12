Family faces Hammond woman's killer, who gets 50 years in prison

CROWN POINT — A Hammond woman's family members recoiled Wednesday as the crack of gunshots rang out and screams from the woman and her then-12-year-old granddaughter pierced the quiet of a courtroom.
The shooting Nov. 1, 2019, seriously wounded 55-year-old Sylvia Williams and was captured on surveillance video.
Charles A. Goforth, 57, of Independence, Missouri, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting and wounding Williams in 2019 and returning Jan. 30, 2020, to Williams' Hammond home to kill her.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas said violence is commonplace on television these days, but nothing prepares someone for the shock of seeing it captured live on video.
"The victim screaming was just horrifying," Cappas said.
Cappas accepted Goforth's plea agreement and gave him credit for more than a year already spent in jail.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg said the sentence essentially would be a life sentence for Goforth.
Williams' sister, Leslie Mimms, said Williams was a loving and caring daughter, an awesome mother and grandmother, and beloved sister.
"There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about her, because she didn't deserve this," Mimms said.
She told Goforth, who dated Williams for about nine years and lived with her for a time, that she hoped he spent every day for the rest of his life thinking about what he did to Williams' family.
"I pray to God you burn in hell for what you did," she said.
Williams' mother, Dorthy Mimms, said Williams has been gone for more than a year and every day has been terrible for her.
"I could say a lot of things, but it wouldn't bring my baby back," she said.
The only thing she wanted was to know why Goforth had to return to kill Williams after he nearly killed her the first time, she said.
Goforth declined to make a statement on his own behalf.
Goforth pleaded guilty in April to murder and aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony. He initially was charged with attempted murder in the 2019 shooting, but prosecutors agreed to dismiss the higher count in exchange for his plea.
Goforth posted an $8,000 cash bond — which was standard, based on the court's bond schedule — on Nov. 26, 2019, on charges linked to the first shooting and was granted permission to live in Independence, Missouri.
He took a train from Missouri to Chicago, got a ride to Northwest Indiana and called Williams 43 times in the hours leading up to her shooting death just after 7 a.m. Jan. 30, 2020, a Hammond police detective testified.
Goforth was planning to drive his wife's 1975 Chevrolet Nova back to Missouri, and he and the car were seen on multiple surveillance cameras in the area of Williams' home the morning of her homicide.
The surveillance system that captured the first shooting at Williams' residence was ripped out before the homicide, and investigators found its cord lying in Williams' yard.
Williams' daughter found her body, upon her return from dropping off Williams' grandchild at school.
She had been shot eight times. Bullet fragments from the first shooting were recovered from her body during an autopsy after her homicide.
"This is the worst possible thing that could have happened," Westberg said. "He lawfully posted bond. Everyone did what they were supposed to do, and then he did not do what he was supposed to do."
Westberg said she hoped Goforth's imprisonment would bring Williams' family closure.
Goforth was represented by attorneys Robert Varga and Steve Haddad.