Family faces Hammond woman's killer, who gets 50 years in prison

She told Goforth, who dated Williams for about nine years and lived with her for a time, that she hoped he spent every day for the rest of his life thinking about what he did to Williams' family.

"I pray to God you burn in hell for what you did," she said.

Williams' mother, Dorthy Mimms, said Williams has been gone for more than a year and every day has been terrible for her.

"I could say a lot of things, but it wouldn't bring my baby back," she said.

The only thing she wanted was to know why Goforth had to return to kill Williams after he nearly killed her the first time, she said.

Goforth declined to make a statement on his own behalf.

Goforth pleaded guilty in April to murder and aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony. He initially was charged with attempted murder in the 2019 shooting, but prosecutors agreed to dismiss the higher count in exchange for his plea.

Goforth posted an $8,000 cash bond — which was standard, based on the court's bond schedule — on Nov. 26, 2019, on charges linked to the first shooting and was granted permission to live in Independence, Missouri.