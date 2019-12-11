CROWN POINT — A 67-year-old man's daughter told him Wednesday she hoped he would get the helps he needs in prison before a judge sentenced him to 55 years for murdering his son.
Jerome Wilderness Sr. was convicted of murder Nov. 7 and subsequently admitted to a firearm enhancement in the shooting death of his son, 39-year-old Jerome Wilderness Jr., on Feb. 17, 2018, at their home in the 1200 block of West 97th Place in Crown Point.
The minimum sentence he could have faced was 50 years, including 45 for murder and five for the firearm enhancement.
Wilderness's wife, Patricia Wilderness, told her husband the family forgave him "over and over again" before their son's homicide.
"I don't hate you," she said. "I'm just tired."
Wilderness's daughter, Marisa Wilderness, told her father she loved him and forgave him.
"Junior wanted to be just like you," she said. "Hopefully now, you'll be able to get the help you need."
Wilderness gave a long, sometimes rambling statement as he recalled time spent with his sons and repeatedly discussed the financial support he provided to his family.
"I love my son with all my heart, and I have no doubt he loves me the same way," he said.
Wilderness talked about intervening with supervisors at U.S. Steel to get his son a job and confronting his son's boss over a disagreement between the younger Wilderness and the boss.
He said his family knew he always carried a gun, but he offered no apologies for killing Jerome Wilderness Jr.
Defense attorney James Thiros said the elder Wilderness has some health issues and no criminal history other than a minor carrying a firearm without a permit case.
"Here is a guy who, by all accounts, did things the right way," Thiros said. "Yet, he stands before you convicted of the most serious offense we have on our books in the state of Indiana."
He asked for a 50-year term, including 45 years for murder and five on the firearm enhancement.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal said evidence showed the elder Wilderness pulled a gun and threatened family members about a month before he killed his son.
Jerome Wilderness Jr. had been going through some troubles, because he was separated from his wife, and had been living with his father.
"He had his whole life ahead of him," Villarreal said. "He wanted the chance to make it right with his wife, to get his family back together."
The elder Wilderness shot his son in front of his son's then-1-year-old twins. Police found blood on both of their clothing and removed a glass shard from one of the babies, she said.
Villarreal asked for a sentence of 65 years, including a 55-year term for murder and 10 years for the firearm enhancement.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez said it was clear that Wilderness and his wife had instilled proper values in their children.
"I just can't believe you're here," Vasquez said. "But you belong here because you killed someone. You killed your own son. You killed your own son."
There is nothing wrong with legally carrying a gun, he said.
"But when we decide to carry a gun," he said. "We take on a great responsibility."
Vasquez sentenced Wilderness to 55 years, including 50 for murder and five on the firearm enhancement.
Wilderness's aunt, Farris Avery, of Kansas City, Missouri, said she and Wilderness were close in age and grew up more like sister and brother. As a teenager, Wilderness stayed home to care for younger siblings while his parents went out of state to work farm jobs for months, she said. He went to college, raised his own family and gave each of his children a better start in life than he had, she said. "This has affected our entire family," Avery said. "This has caused more division than it should have."
Clarence Darnell Blanchard
Age: 43 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number(s): 1912278 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Battery on law enforcement Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Darien Nichole Arrendondo
Age: 33 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1912288 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
John Jerome Stokes
Age: 34 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number(s): 1912267 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Murder Class: Felony
Entry Code: DOCR
Joshua Wade Hampton
Age: 29 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1912271 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Juan Edgardo Lorenzo
Age: 28 Residence: New Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912293 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery previous conviction/presence of a child, Confinement Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Kyum Sajad Gillis
Age: 32 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912291 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Assisting a criminal - public administration Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Larry Darnell Doss
Age: 23 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912270 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Sex offender registration violation Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Marsean Dangelo Roberts
Age: 23 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1912296 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Maintaining a common nuisance - controlled substances Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Melanie Suzann McNeish
Age: 32 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1912290 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Nicholas David Davenport
Age: 25 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1912292 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Paul Clarence Sparrow III
Age: 30 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912274 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: O
Roland Chavez
Age: 44 Residence: Whiting Booking Number(s): 1912269 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: ICUS
Samantha Gail Shaffer
Age: 48 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1912282 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Dealing methamphetamine Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Akinyinka Babatunde Laleye
Age: 36 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1912221 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Battery on law enforcement, OWI Class: Felony, Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Dameon Keith Pinkins
Age: 42 Residence: Resisting law enforcement Booking Number(s): 1912222 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Demetri Jamison Russell
Age: 25 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912219 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Criminal recklessness Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Maurice Lamont Collins
Age: 22 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 1912223 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Michael Todd Paul
Age: 26 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1912229 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of cocaine/narcotic drug Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Mitchell James Umlauf
Age: 27 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1912237 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: REV
Sean Christopher Crouch Jr.
Age: 27 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912227 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Public administration - escape Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Todd Ryan Polgar
Age: 33 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1912239 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Tyjuana Asia Goins
Age: 44 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1912219 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI endangering a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Brian Scott Connor
Age: 45 Residence: Lowell Booking Number(s): 1912252 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI endangering a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Deann Renee Smith
Age: 33 Residence: Calumet City, IL Booking Number(s): 1912246 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Fernando Lozano
Age: 33 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912252 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI - prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Jesus Arce Jr.
Age: 63 Residence: Portage Booking Number(s): 1912252 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI endangering a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Leonard Francis Goetz
Age: 20 Residence: Morocco, IN Booking Number(s): 1912264 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Linard Jerry Reese
Age: 44 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 1912244 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Riverboat gambling Class: Felony Entry Code: NEW
Marcel DeWayne Young
Age: 40 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912251 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Raul Barajas
Age: 33 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1912243 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI endanger a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Adam Mancilla Jr.
Age: 31 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1912323 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery in presence of a child Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Antonio Terrell Lyons
Age: 29 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912321 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Habitual traffic violator Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Bryan Scott Hall Jr.
Age: 32 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1912310 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of hypodermic needle Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Cynthia Dwan Evans
Age: 42 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912314 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Damian Demon Amos
Age: 42 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912335 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Desmon Sonny McQuay
Age: 28 Residence: Dayton, Ohio Booking Number(s): 1912325 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Murder Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Eliezer Alvarez
Age: 37 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912331 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery in presence of a child Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Iyces Angelique Reeves
Age: 20 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1912329 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
James Larry Matthews III
Age: 24 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1912327 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of cocaine Class: Felony
Entry Code: PC
Jimmy Jamal Hagan Jr.
Age: 23 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1912305 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Attempted murder Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Joseph Daniel Anderson
Age: 32 Residence: Hebron Booking Number(s): 1912333 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: OWI-Prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Joseph Phillip Duncan
Age: 32 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912315 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Kantrelle Hawkins
Age: 23 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912313 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Confinement Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Keith Edward Dworak
Age: 38 Residence: Dyer Booking Number(s): 1912303 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Keshawn Rayshaud Lilly
Age: 19 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1912324 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Nicholas Lee Williams
Age: 26 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1912389 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of narcotic Class: Felony
Entry Code: REV
Scott B. Ponce
Age: 45 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1912304 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Impersonating a public servant Class: Felony Entry Code: WAR
Thomas Edward Rademacher
Age: 59 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1912334 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
