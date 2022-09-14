Family in shock after homicide of hard-working father

HAMMOND — A 33-year-old man gunned down last month in front of his Hammond home worked hard, always showed up for others and had plans to become a pastor, his brothers said.

Marcell Jennings was such a positive force in others' lives that his homicide has left his family in shock, brother Jonathan Wilson said.

"Everybody loved him," Wilson said. "He wasn't involved in anything."

Brother Marcus Jennings said Marcell Jennings was passionate about the Bible and people's salvation.

"His main objectives were to get people saved, to get people going in a positive direction," he said. "He just wanted everyone to do what was right."

Hammond police said Marcell Jennings told officers before he died that he was outside his residence in the 6300 block of Jefferson Avenue about 2:05 a.m. when he was approached from behind by two men, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Jennings was shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital. He later was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead later that morning.

Marcell Jennings never missed family events, such as birthdays and graduations, the brothers said.

"He was loving and caring," Wilson said. "He came to everything. If you ever needed him, he was going to be there."

Marcell Jennings began his career reading meters at ComEd and worked his way up to become an electrical engineer.

He often worked 16-hour days. When he couldn't make it to church because of work, he joined online or listened to a broadcast, Marcus Jennings said.

Marcell Jennings was humble and quiet and loved his children, Wilson said.

Marcus Jennings said his brother had six children, ranging from a newborn to a 13-year-old. His family was devastated by his loss.

Wilson said Marcell Jennings took being a bring brother seriously from Day 1.

"Growing up, he helped me make good decisions," Wilson said. "He took every role seriously. Brother, son, friend. He took all those roles seriously. That's hard to say these days."

Marcus Jennings said Marcell Jennings was his best friend.

"Even though I'm the oldest, he was like the big brother," he said. "I'm going to miss his wisdom, the knowledge that he had and having the shoulder to lean on."

The investigation into Marcell Jennings' homicide is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Steve Guernsey at 219-852-2978.