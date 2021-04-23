Family in shock as investigation into death of missing Region man continues

CROWN POINT — The family of a missing man found dead last week in a retention pond near the Merrillville motel where he was staying remembered him as a kind-hearted, generous person.

Shaun Kowalewski, 28, of Gary, was found dead April 17 in a pond in the 8200 block of Louisiana Street in Merrillville, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

He had been reported missing by his father in early March, police said.

An autopsy this week found no signs of trauma to Kowalewski's body, Merrillville police Detective Matthew Paunicka said. The case remains a death investigation.

Kowalewski's cousin, Danielle Ciesielski, said the family is in shock and hoping to learn more as the investigation continues.

The family has some peace, because Kowalewski's body was recovered, but still has many unanswered questions, she said.

Kowalewski was somewhat of a "lone wolf," but very family-oriented, Ciesielski said.

"He was a super kindhearted person. He was very generous," she said. "He loved his family, even though he didn't have much of anything."

Kowalewski loved technology and computers and was "trying to get a little rap career going," she said.