Family laid one brother to rest, lost a second to gun violence in single day, pastor says

Police arrived and found one man unresponsive outside the church. A second man with gunshot wounds was found inside, police said.

Degerie Scott was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where he was pronounced dead. Police said he lived in Merrillville, but a coroner's release listed a Gary address for him.

The second gunshot victim was in stable condition, Hamady said.

The gunman was described as a light-skinned black man who fled on foot, police said.

Degerie Scott's brother, Chester Scott, 44, died Oct. 20 after he crashed into a field where westbound 35th Avenue ends at Chase Street in Gary, according to a coroner's release and police.

Chester Scott had been involved in a hit-and-run crash and police chase before he crashed. Gary officers lost sight of the vehicle he was driving before the Lake County sheriff's helicopter spotted him and witnessed the crash, police said.

A viewing and funeral service for Chester Scott were Saturday morning at another church in the 1700 block of West 15th Avenue. Details of the repast luncheon at Sts. Monica and Luke Catholic Church were not included in the obituary.