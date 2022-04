Family loses home, pets in Hobart fire

HOBART — A family lost pets, belongings and their home of 20 years in a fire that consumed Hobart residence.

At 3:15 am Monday first responders were called to a structure fire near the intersection of Hickey Street and Union Street, said Hobart Fire Department Assistant Chief John Reitz.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with heavy fire in the garage and east side of the house, with smoke throughout the structure.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, which engulfed the home and garage. The house was destroyed, along with the family's belongings.

No one was home during the fire, however three of the family's pet cats died, Reitz said.

The family created a GoFundMe titled "North Family Fire Recovery," for the family to begin to recover from the blaze.

The fire remains under investigation. In a fire safety tip from the Hobart Fire Department, Reitz encouraged individuals to keep doors throughout their homes closed when possible to help contain possible fires.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.