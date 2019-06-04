HAMMOND — A mother and two brothers will be detained pending trial in U.S. District Court on a charge alleging they kidnapped a relative of a witness in a 2017 case against one of the brothers, shot her and left her for dead.
Brothers Jarod Johnson, 22, and Jaron Johnson, 20, were ordered held without bond Monday by a federal magistrate judge on a charge of kidnapping.
Their mother, Patricia Carrington, 46, also was ordered held without bond after a detention hearing last week, court records show.
Carrington's proposal to be placed on electronic monitoring would not adequately ensure the safety of the community, Magistrate Judge Joshua Kolar wrote. He noted it had been tried before, and "nearly resulted in the loss of life."
Jarod Johnson was on electronic monitoring the morning he, his brother and mother are accused of pulling a woman into their car, taping socks over her eyes, pointing a gun at her and demanding she tell them where to find her female relative.
Jarod Johnson was to go to trial that morning in Lake Criminal Court on charges he shot the woman's relative in 2017. He was wearing the ankle monitor as part of the conditions of his pretrial release in the 2017 case.
When the woman refused to tell them where to find her relative, the three shot her and left her for dead behind an abandoned Gary home, court records allege. She survived and was able to seek help at an nearby home.
Jarod Johnson did not contest detention during a hearing Monday, records show.
Jarod Johnson also is still facing attempted murder charges in the 2017 shooting. A trial in Lake Criminal Court has not been scheduled to start Sept. 30.