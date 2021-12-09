Family of former Region official speaks out; urges public to aid police investigation

GARY — Friends said they were shocked to learn that 74-year-old Mary Felton — a former official in Gary and Calumet Township, and former Gary Library Board member — was found shot to death late Wednesday afternoon behind the wheel of a car near Eighth Avenue and Lincoln Street.

The Felton family issued a statement Thursday, mourning the loss of their family matriarch.

“We cannot begin to express how profoundly we are grieving,” they said. “Mary Felton was a loving and doting mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt to many. She cared so deeply about her community, serving at various levels in local government, on the Gary School Board, and other public boards.”

The family said that as the investigation continues, they encourage everyone with information on Felton’s homicide to work with authorities to resolve the case.

“It is truly shocking how someone so caring and giving could fall victim to such a depraved and horrendous crime,” the family said. “As details continue to develop, we encourage everyone with knowledge about this senseless killing to work with the authorities so they can bring all involved to justice.”

Felton was a well-known figure in the area.