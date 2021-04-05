Family of hearing-impaired retiree shot by police files wrongful death lawsuit

Police fired numerous rounds at him as he opened the door to his vehicle, striking him at least seven times, the suit says.

"Mr. Bouler made no threatening gestures or moves toward the officers, and was in no way disturbing the peace or causing a disturbance," according to the suit.

Bouler did not pose "a threat of death or physical injury" to any officers or others at the scene, had no history of violence and had never been arrested for any reason, the suit says.

Gary police had no probable cause to believe Bouler posed a threat of serious physical harm to police or others, and it was unnecessary to use deadly force to prevent him from escaping because he had not committed a crime, according to the lawsuit.

"Gary police officers did not give Mr. Bouler any warning about the possible use of deadly force before they opened fire on him," the suit alleges.

The officers did not attempt to determine if Bouler could hear their commands, nor did they elect to use other nonlethal means available to them to protect themselves or de-escalate the situation, the suit says.