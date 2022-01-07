Family of man killed in grisly homicide tells defendant to 'make it right with God'

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge sentenced a man Friday to a maximum of 20 years in prison under his plea agreement for stabbing a man about 20 times and dumping the man's body in a pond.
Christian O. Mora, 21, of East Chicago, was on probation for pointing a firearm at a man in January 2019 in Lake Station when he killed 34-year-old Erik Lozano on Dec. 1, 2019, in the parking lot of a BMO Harris bank branch in East Chicago.
Police later found Lozano's body submerged in shallow water in Grand Boulevard Lake in Lake Station. The body had been doused in bleach and wrapped in garbage bags, court records state.
Mora initially was charged with murder, but he pleaded guilty in October to voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony. Lake County prosecutors agreed to a cap of 20 years on his possible prison sentence.
Defense attorney Marc Laterzo and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson said further investigation after charges were filed led them to agree that voluntary manslaughter was a more appropriate charge in Mora's case.
Voluntary manslaughter is a lesser included count to murder.
Mora admitted in his plea agreement he was acting under sudden heat when he stabbed Lozano "many times" while the two argued about money.
Judge Salvador Vasquez said he's not a cynical person, so he did not expect Mora would go on to kill someone six months being placed on probation for 1.5 years in 2019.
"This is a close-range, significant act of murder," Vasquez said.
The judge said he found Mora to be manipulative of not only the court system but also his family.
Mora's grandmother and mother told the judge Mora had a good heart, but his grandmother didn't know about the case that led to his 2019 conviction.
"So you go to prison, leaving your family wondering what person you could have been," he said. "How horrible is that?"
Lozano's brother, Ruben Lozano, accepted apologies from Mora's mother and grandmother and pleaded with Mora to think about his crime and leave prison a better man.
"Twenty years ago, I was in your shoes," Lozano said.
Lozano said he ran with gangs and was caught with drugs and an automatic rifle in his parents' home. He, too, stood before Vasquez 15 years ago, he said.
"By the grace of God, I'm a pastor now," he said.
Lozano said it was painful to learn his brother had been stabbed 20 times, including once through the heart, and "disregarded as nothing." He asked Mora how he would feel if someone did that to his family.
"My brother was a good guy," he said. "He's going to be missed."
Lozano said his family and Mora's both took a loss.
"We pray for you and that you will make this right with God because the blood of my brother is on your hands," he said.
Before sitting down, Lozano shook hands with several of Mora's family members in the gallery.
Mora said he had a lot of time to think during his two years of incarceration at Lake County Jail while awaiting a resolution in his case.
"I'm very remorseful for my actions," he said. "Eric had been a friend of mine."
Mora said he wished he could change what happened. He moved a lot as a child and was never really able to build any lasting friendships, he said.
The judge said Mora's criminal history was a significant factor, and a sentence of any less than 20 years would have been inappropriate.
Laterzo said Mora would further consider his right to appeal his sentence.