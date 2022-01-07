Family of man killed in grisly homicide tells defendant to 'make it right with God'

Judge Salvador Vasquez said he's not a cynical person, so he did not expect Mora would go on to kill someone six months being placed on probation for 1.5 years in 2019.

"This is a close-range, significant act of murder," Vasquez said.

The judge said he found Mora to be manipulative of not only the court system but also his family.

Mora's grandmother and mother told the judge Mora had a good heart, but his grandmother didn't know about the case that led to his 2019 conviction.

"So you go to prison, leaving your family wondering what person you could have been," he said. "How horrible is that?"

Lozano's brother, Ruben Lozano, accepted apologies from Mora's mother and grandmother and pleaded with Mora to think about his crime and leave prison a better man.

"Twenty years ago, I was in your shoes," Lozano said.

Lozano said he ran with gangs and was caught with drugs and an automatic rifle in his parents' home. He, too, stood before Vasquez 15 years ago, he said.

"By the grace of God, I'm a pastor now," he said.