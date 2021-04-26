Family of missing Calumet City man plead for answers

CALUMET CITY — The family of a local man seen more than a week is seeking answers in his disappearance.

Manuel Garcia Jr., 26, of the 500 block of Superior Avenue, was last seen leaving home about 6:30 p.m. April 18, said his mother, Antonieta Garcia, and sister Vanessa Contreras.

Antonieta Garcia said her son told her he would be right back when he left that night. She hasn't seen him since.

"I can't believe it. My son will call me from everywhere, even if his phone was dead. He would call me different places," she said.

"All I know is, I want answers. I want my son," Antonieta Garcia said. "I love him, and I want him back."

Manuel Garcia is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a backward cap and a short-sleeved jacket, his family said.

Contreras said anyone who spots her brother or may know anything about his absence should call the family or police — even if it's just an anonymous tip.

"It's starting to get a little overwhelming," Contreras said.

Contreras said anyone with information on Manuel Garcia's whereabouts may contact his family at 615-894-4069 or 708-510-2322.

