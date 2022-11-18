Family of missing Gary man pleads for public's help in searching for him

Benefit dinner raises money for a reward for information on Davione Comanse's whereabouts A rose and a photo of Davione Comanse rest in the center of a table at a dinner in honor of Comanse at the Knights of Columbus' banquet hall F…

GRIFFITH — Davione Comanse has been missing for 56 days.

His mother has spent 56 days without her son. His siblings have spent 56 days without a brother. His children have spent 56 days without a father.

Comanse's family is pleading for the public's help to find him. Family and friends hosted a dinner Friday at the Knights of Columbus' banquet hall in Griffith to raise reward money to gain information on Comanse's whereabouts and prosecute anyone who might have been involved in his disappearance. The family believes someone is responsible for the disappearance, and they are desperate for them to come forward.

Davione Comanse According to a missing person poster, Comanse is 5-foot-5 and 135 pounds with long dreads, hazel eyes and a light complexion. He has a sleeve …

With purchase of a ticket to the dinner, attendees were served a spread of pasta, chicken, pork and tacos with a beverage and the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win a variety of items, including multiple gift baskets donated by local businesses and vacation packages.

Sally Mccarthy, Comanse's cousin, developed the idea for the benefit. She said her nephew was murdered in 2016 and her family hosted a similar event to raise reward money in exchange for information on his whereabouts. Mccarthy said she remembers the pain she watched her sister go through when she lost her son and has seen how Comanse's mother, Amber Broadnax, has suffered the last 56 days without knowing where her son is.

"I really feel for Amber," Mccarthy said. "And it's been tough, getting people out for searches. It's like pulling teeth."

Comanse's family has held multiple search parties but said they've received little to no help from the public, despite requests. Another of Comanse's cousins, Elizabeth Vargas, said five people have consistently shown up each week to help with the search, including his mother.

"We do as much as we can," Vargas said, of the search. "I feel like we've covered almost the whole of Gary."

Vargas said she learned Comanse had disappeared through a post on social media. She said she felt mostly shocked, but it turned into sadness. Since then, she said she feels like the search into his disappearance has gotten nowhere.

"I wish people would come out and help," Vargas said. "He is somebody's brother, somebody's son. We really need help."

Justice for Davione Amber Broadnax wears a T-shirt with the words "Justice for Davione" on the back in honor of her son, Davione Comanse, who has been missing fro…

Vargas said Comanse sent his last text around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 23 before he disappeared. Broadnax previously said he last spoke with a friend around 9:40 p.m. the same night. Comanse was described as 5 foot 5 and 135 pounds with hazel eyes and a light complexion. He was last seen in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood wearing a green jacket, black pants and black Nike shoes.

The Gary Police Department opened an investigation into the disappearance when Broadnax reported him missing Sept. 25.

Broadnax said her emotional response has not changed much since Comanse disappeared. She feels the same sadness, shock and frustration.

"My mind has become a little clearer, since the day of," Broadnax said.

Broadnax said she remembers her son for his smile, humility and the love he has for his children. She said his two oldest kids ask about him regularly. She doesn't know how to talk to them about it, so she tries to change the subject.

"He had a kind, giving heart," Broadnax said. "Anybody who knows him knows he don't deserve this."

Other friends and family give similar compliments on his character and his glowing smile. Michael Mahone, who said he has known Comanse for six years, remembers him as determined, energetic and happy.

"He was so motivated, especially for his kids," Mahone said. "And he really loved his dogs."

Anyone interested in donating to the reward money fund can make a donation to a GoFundMe, also linked through the Facebook page "Find Davione "Glo" Comanse.

Many of his friends and family don't remember when or why he started going by "Glo," except Mahone.

Bring Glo Home A small sign reads, "Bring Glo Home!" for Davione "Glo" Comanse, who has been missing from Gary for 56 days.

"Why?" Mahone asked. "Because he glowed up."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.