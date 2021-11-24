Family of shooting victim holds Christmas giveaway to aid others who have lost loved ones

HAMMOND — The family of a homicide victim has launched a giveaway to help others who have lost loved ones to gun violence during the holidays.

The Jalen L. Hunter Foundation is selecting 10 families between Nov. 15 and Dec. 3 to receive a $100 gift card.

The first 10 families who apply and meet at least one of the requirements will receive a gift card. Those who apply must either be a parent of a deceased victim of gun violence, raising a deceased shooting victim's children or live in a single-parent household affected by a loss due to gun violence.

For more information, individuals can visit jalenlhunterfoundation.org.

Earlier in November, the family raised thousands of dollars to offer as a reward in search of the shooter who took the life of 26-year-old Jalen Hunter in late August.