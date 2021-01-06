Family of slain veteran says he was 'brutally murdered,' disputes off-duty officer's version of events

Police noted in charging documents that they observed "slight redness on the left side of defendant's nose, as well as what appeared to be a small scratch above the defendant's left eyebrow."

Thomas met responding officers outside the Liles' home, where he told them Lile had started "talking all kids of crazy (expletive)," so Thomas said he was leaving. Thomas alleged Lile grabbed him by the throat, threw him down and started choking him.

Thomas claimed he got away from Lile and again said he was leaving, but Lile lunged at him and threatened to kill him, records show.

Lile's brother, Patrick Lile, said Nicholas Lile was 6-foot-4 and weighed more than 200 pounds. If there had been a struggle, items in the basement would have been knocked around, but they weren't, he said.

"I sat in that basement, and I can't come to any conclusion other than it was a verbal argument — just two military guys busting each other's chops that went to one of them pulling a gun," Patrick Lile said.

Patrick Lile said he thinks, based on where his brother's body was found, that Thomas was between the staircase going upstairs and Lile.

"The staircase was right there," he said. "He could have left."