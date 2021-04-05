Family of victim in unsolved 1990s murder speaks out: 'Every day I wake up to that reality'

Today, Kathleen Burney echoes a separate frustration she expressed back then — the senselessness of her son’s killing.

“My greatest thing was not who, but why. I could understand it if he lived in the drug world and lived in the streets, but that was not his kind of lifestyle. It was not who he was. For someone to kill him, especially so brutally, it just doesn’t make sense,” she said.

She said she became paranoid after her son's killing. Not knowing who was responsible took a significant toll on her.

Burney Jr. suspects whoever is responsible for his father’s murder still may be walking the streets of Gary today.

“I just think it’s messed up,” he said. “You encounter so many people in this city … you just don’t know their motive and don’t know if they had anything to do with this. It puts you in a place where you just end up being a loner.”

Kathleen Burney said she has learned to cope with the loss of her son, but the lack of closure still pains her most because of its effect on his son.

“For my grandson to not have closure … that hurts me,” she said. “You go to your grandmother and expect to have answers. When you don’t, that must be hurtful.”