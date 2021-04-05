Family of victim in unsolved 1990s murder speaks out: 'Every day I wake up to that reality'

When longtime Gary residents hear the name Ralph Burney, they may recall him as a man of faith, a wedding singer, a neighbor, a friend and a fixture of the community.
A current Gary resident with Burney’s namesake remembers him simply as dad.
Though Ralph Burney Jr. recalls his father fondly, he doesn’t remember him as well as he’d like to. He never got the chance to.
Ralph Burney Sr., of Gary’s Glen Park neighborhood, was 29 years old when he was shot to death on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 27, 1992.
The day is forever etched into the mind of Kathleen Burney, mother to Burney Sr. and grandmother to Burney Jr.
“Every day I wake up to that reality,” she said, recalling the loss of her son.
To this day, Burney Sr.'s surviving family are left wondering who is responsible — and what the motive was — for his murder. No suspect was ever identified.
“I can’t imagine who would want to kill him,” Kathleen Burney said. “People that knew him at the time would tell you he was a wonderful person. He was well-known and well-liked in the community.”
The lack of information hasn’t discouraged Burney Jr., now a grown man with children of his own, who’s determined to get answers.
An unexpected loss
Kathleen Burney, who said she personally knew the now-deceased detective originally assigned to her son’s case, remembers police telling her son may not have been the intended target.
She said her son was a good-natured man who didn’t have issues with anyone.
“He was the kind of person you’d really want to spend time with,” she said. “He was a wonderful, loving young man. I can’t understand why someone would want him away from here. He made the world a better place.”
On the morning of his death, Burney was pumping air in his tires at the Shell gas station at 35th Avenue and Broadway when two men opened fire, shooting him in the face and chest, Gary police previously told The Times.
But Burney never originally intended to be at that location in the first place. He was supposed to be home at the time, Kathleen Burney said.
It was hours earlier that he was taking Kathleen Burney's car to pick up his sister from a wedding reception, at Kathleen’s request. Afterward, Kathleen Burney had asked him to put air in the car’s tires, which he then went to do.
No one imagined he’d be brutally attacked while completing such a menial task.
He was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus. He already was dead by the time his mother got there, she said.
“I felt guilty,” Kathleen Burney said. “He wouldn’t have left the house had I not sent him that night.”
Not a year goes by that she doesn’t think of her son — especially during the holidays, when the memories frequently come rushing back.
“That’s my first child. Our family just loves him to death,” she said.
Burney Jr. said he remembers Kathleen Burney saying his father was supposed to sing at a church the next morning. He was a regular church person along with the rest of his family.
One of many victims
The month after her son's death, Kathleen Burney held a news conference at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Gary.
According to an Oct. 13, 1992, Times story on that conference, the shooting that killed Burney Sr. was one of eight over a single weekend in Gary, four of which resulted in death. A total of 68 people had been murdered in the city that year before him, The Times reported.
At the time, Kathleen Burney said she was most frustrated that possible witnesses wouldn’t speak up. One gas station attendant told police he saw two men with a gun, but supposedly didn’t see them shoot at her son and couldn’t give any description of them, she said at the news conference.
Today, Kathleen Burney echoes a separate frustration she expressed back then — the senselessness of her son’s killing.
“My greatest thing was not who, but why. I could understand it if he lived in the drug world and lived in the streets, but that was not his kind of lifestyle. It was not who he was. For someone to kill him, especially so brutally, it just doesn’t make sense,” she said.
She said she became paranoid after her son's killing. Not knowing who was responsible took a significant toll on her.
Burney Jr. suspects whoever is responsible for his father’s murder still may be walking the streets of Gary today.
“I just think it’s messed up,” he said. “You encounter so many people in this city … you just don’t know their motive and don’t know if they had anything to do with this. It puts you in a place where you just end up being a loner.”
Kathleen Burney said she has learned to cope with the loss of her son, but the lack of closure still pains her most because of its effect on his son.
“For my grandson to not have closure … that hurts me,” she said. “You go to your grandmother and expect to have answers. When you don’t, that must be hurtful.”
Since his father’s death, Burney Jr. has struggled to be emotionally vulnerable.
“There’s only a certain extent that I take a friendship to. My wife gets on me all the time about opening up. The only reason I got that is because I don’t have closure to that situation, and I lost the one person that I needed.”
Burney Sr.’s case is being investigated now by Gary police Detective Cpl. Justin Clark, who is assigned to the FBI’s GRIT task force, police confirmed. He can be reached at 219-942-4900.
Gary police said no unsolved homicide is ever closed.
Anyone with more information on Burney's death — or any other unsolved homicides — is urged to contact GRIT at 219-942-4899.
Burney Jr. wants people to know his father was a good, loving person who made a positive impact on people's lives and deserves justice.
"I think he'd want the world to know that he is OK," Burney Jr. said.
Do you have a cold case you’d like The Times to investigate? If so, please contact Times staff writer Lucas Gonzalez at Lucas.Gonzalez@nwi.com or reach our tip line at newstips@nwi.com.