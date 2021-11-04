Family offers $10,000 reward in search of man's killer; erects billboard pleading for answers

HAMMOND — The family of a homicide victim raised thousands of dollars to offer as a reward in search of the shooter who took the life of a 26-year-old man in late August.
A reward of $10,000 is being offered for the the arrest and conviction of the person who killed Jalen Hunter, of Jacksonville, Florida. Hunter was fatally shot in late August while he was staying in Northwest Indiana to attend his cousin's funeral and visit with family, his mother, Vanessa Lopez, said.
The family hosted a benefit dinner and memorial for Hunter on Oct. 29, raising more than their goal amount, which allowed them to get a billboard on 165th Street near the intersection of Columbia Avenue in Hammond. The billboard was put up on Nov. 1 and features a photo of Hunter and the contact information for the Hammond detective investigating his death. A second billboard will be put up on Nov. 29 on Columbia Avenue.
"If you know something say something," Lopez said, addressing whomever might have information. "We have to come together. It happens too much to our children. It takes a village. Don't be afraid."
Lopez, of Jacksonville Florida, and family have been posting fliers, searching for any clues that could lead to her son's killer. Meanwhile, she has seen local headlines of numerous deaths in the Region, such as the 13-year-old boy killed on Sunday.
"I've heard of about three other young people who died from gun violence since," Lopez said. "I reached out to the 13-year-old's mom to offer my condolences. I don't know what's going on. I know police are doing everything they can. I know that I will try and help others. Something has got to happen."
Every week since her son's death, Lopez talks to the detective on the case, Hammond Sgt. Joe Munoz.
"I know deep in my heart they will solve this," Lopez said. "Detective Munoz has been very good, calling once a week, saying, 'Don't lose faith in me, something's going to happen.' I do believe that there will be justice served."
Hunter was found dead from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle at 5 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 500 block of Lewis Street, said Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg.
Lopez said Hunter decided to stay a few extra days after the funeral to be there for his other cousin and her two young children. He was in a vehicle about to go to the store to pick up groceries for them when he was shot.
The investigation is ongoing and the search for a suspect continues.
Lopez said Hunter leaves behind a large family, including his 6-year-old and 2-year-old sons. She and Hunter used to live in Northwest Indiana but moved to Florida about 10 years ago.
In the wake of loss, Lopez and her family have created the Jalen L. Hunter Foundation Inc., which aims to help other families who have lost loved ones to gun violence. Lopez said the organization will be focused on grief support, aiding in funeral costs and also community outreach.
"There is purpose from this pain," Lopez. "From the loss of my son. That's what our slogan is, turning pain into purpose. It's sad. It's unfortunate. It's heartbreaking. I know the pain they go through. We have to try to get through this together as a community."
The Jalen L. Hunter Foundation can be reached at jlhfoundationinc@gmail.com.
Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call Hammond Detective Sgt. Joe Munoz at 219-852-2995.