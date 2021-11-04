Family offers $10,000 reward in search of man's killer; erects billboard pleading for answers

"I've heard of about three other young people who died from gun violence since," Lopez said. "I reached out to the 13-year-old's mom to offer my condolences. I don't know what's going on. I know police are doing everything they can. I know that I will try and help others. Something has got to happen."

Every week since her son's death, Lopez talks to the detective on the case, Hammond Sgt. Joe Munoz.

"I know deep in my heart they will solve this," Lopez said. "Detective Munoz has been very good, calling once a week, saying, 'Don't lose faith in me, something's going to happen.' I do believe that there will be justice served."

Hunter was found dead from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle at 5 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 500 block of Lewis Street, said Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Lopez said Hunter decided to stay a few extra days after the funeral to be there for his other cousin and her two young children. He was in a vehicle about to go to the store to pick up groceries for them when he was shot.

The investigation is ongoing and the search for a suspect continues.