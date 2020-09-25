Family offers reward for woman killed in hit-and-run crash

MICHIGAN CITY — Family members have offered an award for information leading to a suspect after a 46-year-old woman died from injuries suffered in a hit-and-run crash.
The victim, who has been identified as Tara Stevens, died from her injuries on Tuesday, said Michigan City police Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez. Stevens was struck by a vehicle while walking on Sept. 12 and was airlifted from the scene to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.
“The Michigan City Police Department gives their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Tara Stevens,” Rodriguez said.
Stevens’ family has offered a $4,000 reward for information on the driver’s identity or vehicle, police said. The reward is not associated with the Michigan City Police Department and it is subject to terms set by Stevens’ family.
Michigan City police continue to investigate and have determined that the vehicle involved in the wreck was manufactured by General Motors and could include models such as Chevrolet, GMC, Pontiac, Buick or Saturn. Authorities are still working to determine more specific information that could identify the vehicle.
Police have looked into several tips on the case but none have yet led to revealing the driver’s identity or details on the vehicle.
“If you know anything about this accident or were the driver who struck Tara, please come forward and contact the police department,” Rodriguez said.
At 11:45 p.m. Sept. 12, police were called to the corner of East Michigan Boulevard and Warnke Road, where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, the Michigan City Police Department said.
Stevens was walking south on East Michigan Boulevard in Michigan City when she was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.
Anyone with tips on the hit-and-run is asked to contact Michigan City Capt. Jeff Loniewski at 219-874-3221, extension 1008, or Lt. Kevin Urbanczyk at 219-874-3221, extension 1042.
People can also contact police through the Michigan City Police Department Facebook Messenger, by calling the crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488 or the WeTip Hotline for General Crime 800-78-CRIME, which could yield a reward. Callers can ask to remain anonymous.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.