Family offers reward for woman killed in hit-and-run crash

MICHIGAN CITY — Family members have offered an award for information leading to a suspect after a 46-year-old woman died from injuries suffered in a hit-and-run crash.

The victim, who has been identified as Tara Stevens, died from her injuries on Tuesday, said Michigan City police Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez. Stevens was struck by a vehicle while walking on Sept. 12 and was airlifted from the scene to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

“The Michigan City Police Department gives their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Tara Stevens,” Rodriguez said.

Stevens’ family has offered a $4,000 reward for information on the driver’s identity or vehicle, police said. The reward is not associated with the Michigan City Police Department and it is subject to terms set by Stevens’ family.

Michigan City police continue to investigate and have determined that the vehicle involved in the wreck was manufactured by General Motors and could include models such as Chevrolet, GMC, Pontiac, Buick or Saturn. Authorities are still working to determine more specific information that could identify the vehicle.

Police have looked into several tips on the case but none have yet led to revealing the driver’s identity or details on the vehicle.