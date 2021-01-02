Family organizes search for 17-year-old girl last seen Dec. 26; police investigation continues

GARY — A Region family has organized a search party for a 17-year-old girl in the area she was last known to be at.

Mikaylah Wilkes, 17, was last seen Dec. 26 in Gary, the Gary Police Department confirmed.

Her father, Michael Wilkes, said he is planning a search at noon Monday in a neighborhood at East 49th Avenue and Tennessee Street where Mikaylah Wilkes was last seen. He said the search will start at the south side of the intersection on East 49th Avenue.

The teen has not been in contact with family for a week now, her father said.

"It's been seven days now, this is not like her at all," Michael Wilkes said. "She is a good kid and she would have called by now. We are worried for her safety. I know her, she wouldn't do this."

Gary Police Department's Juvenile Division has been actively attempting to locate the girl since her family alerted authorities, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Wilkes is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 159 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with pink writing on the front, black jeans and black Nike Jordan shoes. She also was wearing a black coat with fur lining the hood.