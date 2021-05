Family, pets escape Porter County home fire, officials say

CHESTERTON — Six residents and their 13 pets were safely evacuated Tuesday night, but their Crocker-area home suffered $25,000 in damages when a fire was touched off by a dryer, according to the Chesterton Fire Department.

The residents noticed the fire shortly after 9 p.m. in the home in the 1700 block of Church Street, firefighters said.

The dryer had been on for about 20 minutes and residents later reported that it had been malfunctioning and was due to be replaced.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the fire had spread to the laundry room and had reached the ceiling.

Fans were used to remove smoke from the house, firefighters said. The dryer was removed and gas service was cut to the residence.

All five dogs and eight cats were safely removed from the home.

Local firefighters, with the assistance of area departments, were lauded for saving the home.

