CROWN POINT — Family and friends of a Crown Point High School student who died after a crash last month had a message Monday for police and prosecutors: "Justice for Clay."
Clayton Gaudry, 17, died four days after a May 7 crash just in front of his family home in the 5400 block of U.S. 231, just west of Crown Point.
Clayton Gaudry was rear-ended by an 85-year-old Monee man, who allegedly told police he didn't see Clayton Gaudry's motorcycle as he slowed down to turn into his driveway.
The 17-year-old's family protested Monday in front of the Lake County Courthouse as they pushed for criminal charges. The Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash.
Tony Gaudry, Clayton Gaudry's father, and mother, Jessica Gaudry, said they were initially told the Lake County prosecutor's office would not talk to them until the sheriff's department completed its investigation. Sheriff's police were still waiting for toxicology results, they said.
Tony Gaudry said his neighbor's camera captured video of the crash, which showed his son "did everything right."
"That's what I don't understand," he said. "They have everything they need."
Clayton Gaudry signaled his turn, and his brake lights were working before the Monee man hit him, he said.
The Gaudrys said they're concerned the man remains free to drive and could injure or kill someone else.
According to a police report, the man was involved in another crash Dec. 6, 2016, at Merrillville Road and Summit Street in Crown Point. No one was injured in the crash, but the man told police he didn't see another car before he proceeded into an intersection that night and hit the side of it.
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter spoke with the Gaudry family Monday, office spokesman Bradley Carter said.
Jessica Gaudry later said the family was invited to meet with sheriff's police.
Sheriff's investigators are waiting for medical records and a report from Cook County medical examiner's office, spokeswoman Pam Jones said. Once their investigation is complete, sheriff's police can take the case to the prosecutor's office for review.
No charges have been filed in the case, Carter said.
Clayton Gaudry's grandmother, Sherry Regnier, said the family is devastated.
"This will never go away," she said. "There is an empty hole in our lives. ... We need justice."