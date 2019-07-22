GARY — Michelle Morgan vividly remembers the day she lost her best friend.
Her 25-year-old son Terryonte' Bridgeman called her the night before to pick him up from his girlfriend's apartment in Gary's Miller section.
Morgan had to drop her husband off first, but she tried to get to her son as fast as she could, she said.
"I raced down the road," she said, because the sun was setting, and she doesn't like driving in the dark.
As she sped east along U.S. 20 from her home in Miller, her son likely was walking west on U.S. 12. He wasn't there when she arrived, and he didn't respond to her calls.
Morgan, Bridgeman's girlfriend and police found his body the next day, June 25, in the 700 block of U.S. 12, between Atchison and County Line roads.
He had been killed in a hit-and-run crash, police said.
'Our lives have been devastated'
Bridgeman was Morgan's only biological child, though she's always had other people's children under her wing, she said.
From a young age, Bridgeman tended to her in times of need.
When she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2013, he was there for her, she said.
"He always wanted to make me happy," she said. "He was just a very compassionate and caring person, and he loved his family," she said.
Morgan sat surrounded by family Thursday as she talked about her son's life.
"We don't want no one to forget what happened to him," great-aunt Debra Berry-Brown said. "Our lives have been devastated."
Bridgeman's father, Terry Bridgeman, said he's felt lousy since he lost his son.
"He was everything to everybody," he said. "He was a good guy."
Joe Sumbry, Bridgeman's cousin, said Bridgeman was always a well-mannered kid who stayed out of serious trouble.
He liked to drive and often gave others a ride. And he always wore flip-flops, Sumbry said.
"If I had a son, I would want it to be Terryonte'," he said.
Bridgeman planned on applying to the Gary Fire Department, but he never got a chance to return his application, Morgan said.
She wants the person who hit her son to come forward.
"I've already forgiven whoever it is for what they've done," she said. "I just want whoever it is to humble themselves. Come forward so they can move forward, and my family can move forward."
Bridgeman didn't have any children of his own, but he cared for his girlfriend's children, Morgan said. His girlfriend's 3-year-old son refused to take off the shirt he wore to Bridgeman's funeral for days, she said.
"I got to the point where I started telling him happy Father's Day," Morgan said.
Sumbry said Bridgeman's death was ruled an accident, but the family sees it differently. The family wants justice.
"We're not looking at is as an accident. The person who done it, they know who they are," he said. "They may not know what they took from us."
The stretch of road where Bridgeman was killed is totally dark at night, and there are no sidewalks, family members said.
"They need to light it up," Sumbry said. "There are no lights."
'God sits high and looks low'
Morgan recalled talking on the phone June 25 with Bridgeman's girlfriend, who was worried something was wrong.
Morgan next got a call from her father, who also said it wasn't like Bridgeman to disappear. He, too, was worried something was wrong.
Morgan called police about 2:15 p.m. to report him missing.
Shortly after, she got another call from Bridgeman's girlfriend, who had found his shirt and shoe alongside U.S. 12. Morgan rushed to the scene, arriving before police, she said.
She walked down the road, calling her son's name. Then she heard her son's girlfriend say, "Oh my God, it is Terryonte'."
Bridgeman was found lying on his side with injuries to his shoulder, arm and back of his leg, she said.
Police initially thought he may have been hit by someone driving a light-colored Hyundai, because of parts found near the road.
However, police now think he may have been hit by a larger truck or semitrailer, because of the nature of his injuries, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Morgan asked authorities if she could touch her son, so she could pray for him. Their policies do not allow it, because investigators must preserve any possible evidence, including DNA.
An officer told Morgan to pray from where she was standing, so she held up her hand and prayed, she said.
"God sits high and looks low," she said. "You will never be able to run from the truth."
Anyone with information about the crash or who may have hit Bridgeman is asked to call Sgt. Michael Jackson at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.