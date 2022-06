Family sought of deceased woman

CROWN POINT — Officials are seeking the family of a 64-year-old woman found dead late last month along a stretch of Interstate 80/94 in Munster.

The woman, who could not initially be identified, has since been identified as Dorita Ordonez, also known as Dorita Manuel or Dorita Ordonez-Manuel, the Lake County coroner's office said.

Her body was found shortly before 10 p.m. May 23, officials said.

Her last known addresses were in Chicago, the coroner's office said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to the county coroner's office at 219-755-3265.

