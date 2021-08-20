Family temporarily displaced after fire damages home, firefighters say

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Multiple fire agencies battled a blaze that spread from a garage into a home, causing serious damage.

Crews were called at 4:35 p.m. Friday to a residential fire at 297 County Road East and 1050 County Road North in Jackson Township, said Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Matthew Wineland.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the garage and the front part of the two-story house.

The residents were able to safely get outside before crews arrived and there were no injuries, Wineland said.

Due to the heat and the heavy flames, multiple departments were called to aid Liberty Township firefighters, including crews from Chesterton, Porter, South Haven, Union Township, Pine Township and Westville.

It took about an hour to extinguish the fire, which caused serious fire, smoke and water damage to the home. The family has been temporarily displaced and the Red Cross is assisting them with shelter needs.