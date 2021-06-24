Fast-food purchase helped lead police to fatal hit-run suspect, records show

Police obtained a search warrant for Monroe's cellphone location data, and determined his movements were consistent with other evidence, records show.

On June 17, police located Monroe in the parking lot of an Indianapolis business and asked him for an interview about the hit-and-run. Monroe's demeanor changed from upbeat to solemn after he learned why police were there, records state.

He allegedly refused to make any statements to police.

Garza's family remembered him last year as a kind, gentle person who was always bound to help others at a moment's notice.

His death shook his family, sister Delilah Garza said.

"My brother was always here for me," she said. "Everybody adored him. He never had anybody not like him, and if he did, we never knew it."

