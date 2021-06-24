Fast-food purchase helped lead police to fatal hit-run suspect, records show

CROWN POINT — Home and business surveillance cameras and records from a late-night credit card purchase at a fast-food restaurant helped Whiting police identify an Indianapolis man as a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run, court records show.
Dean L. Monroe III, 27, was wanted Thursday on charges alleging he struck and killed 58-year-old pedestrian Richard Garza on Sept. 13 in the 2000 block of Indianapolis Boulevard.
Garza was hit so hard, the impact broke both of his legs and caused a skull fracture, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Whiting police reviewed surveillance images from businesses and homes on Indianapolis Boulevard and determined a driver in a black Nissan Altima struck Garza about 1:55 a.m., records state.
Minutes before, the driver used a credit or debit card to pay for foot at the White Castle restaurant at 1879 Indianapolis Blvd., according to court documents.
Police learned the credit card belonged to Monroe and subsequently found his profile on Facebook, which included a post with a video showing the dashboard of a 2017 Nissan Altima, records state.
Police used Hammond Blue Net license plate reader system to track Monroe's black Altima as it traveled through the city Sept. 13 and learned from credit card records that he'd rented a room that night at a Holiday Inn Express in Hammond, according to documents.
Police obtained a search warrant for Monroe's cellphone location data, and determined his movements were consistent with other evidence, records show.
On June 17, police located Monroe in the parking lot of an Indianapolis business and asked him for an interview about the hit-and-run. Monroe's demeanor changed from upbeat to solemn after he learned why police were there, records state.
He allegedly refused to make any statements to police.
Garza's family remembered him last year as a kind, gentle person who was always bound to help others at a moment's notice.
His death shook his family, sister Delilah Garza said.
"My brother was always here for me," she said. "Everybody adored him. He never had anybody not like him, and if he did, we never knew it."