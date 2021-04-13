 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Driver dead in collision with semitruck along U.S. 20 in Chesterton, officials say
UPDATE: Driver dead in collision with semitruck along U.S. 20 in Chesterton, officials say

CHESTERTON — The driver of a passenger vehicle was killed early Tuesday in a collision with a semitrailer that left debris scattered along a quarter of a mile of U.S. 20, town spokesman Kevin Nevers said.

U.S. 20 remained closed about 8:30 a.m. between Tremont Road and County Road 200 East as officials cleaned up and investigated the crash site, he said.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, a spokeswoman for the Porter County coroner's office said.

The crash occurred shortly before 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 20 and County Road 1400 North, which is just east of Ind. 49, Nevers said.

A second passenger vehicle, which was not involved in the initial crash, subsequently drove into the debris field and sustained under-carriage damage, he said.

A hazardous materials crew responded to the scene to assist the Chesterton Fire Department in cleaning up fluid leaks from the semitrailer, Nevers said.

An accident reconstruction team also was on-site. The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

