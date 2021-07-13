 Skip to main content
Fatal shooting under investigation, police say
urgent

Gary police were called Tuesday to the 4000 block of Washington Street. 

GARY — One person was found dead at the scene of a shooting Tuesday afternoon, police said. 

Officers were called for a report of a gunshot victim around 4:50 p.m. in the 4000 block of Washington Street, said Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady. 

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

Officers found a man in the area suffering from serious gunshot wounds. Hamady said he died from his injuries and the investigation is ongoing. 

The victim's identity has not yet been released by authorities or the Lake County coroner's office. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call detectives with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, individuals can call 866-CRIME-GP.

Check back at nwi.com for updates. 

