Fate of Portage murder case delayed until next month
Trumbles

Dixie Trumble and Charles Trumble

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A defense attorney said Friday he should know by next month whether a trial will be necessary for his client — a Portage man accused of beating his elderly mother to death.

Attorney Mark Chargualaf said he is in negotiations with prosecutors after recently receiving medical filings in the case against 60-year-old Charles Trumble.

Trumble, who appeared in the video hearing from the jail with long grey hair and wearing a face mask, is charged with murder in the Feb. 23 beating death of 91-year-old Dixie Trumble at the Portage home the pair shared.

Charles reportedly told police he killed his elderly mother because "he is about to be exposed for committing awful crimes" and wanted to shield her from the information, according to charging documents.

Officials say they are unaware of what crimes Charles was referencing.

Trumble, who was found to be competent to stand trial, has notified the court he plans to pursue an insanity defense.

Trumble's competency to stand trial was determined by two mental health evaluations, according to court records.

When asked in August as part of routine questioning by the court whether he was suffering from any mental issues, Trumble responded, "Well, I think we all do at some level."

Trumble refused to be sworn in at the time for the hearing, saying his religion does not allow that. He did not elaborate.

Trumble insists on appearing in-person for his next hearing on Feb. 19 rather than by video, which will require him to be quarantined upon his return to the jail because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The case is being handled by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

