Fate of Valpo affordable housing project in hands of judge

In a letter to the city ahead of the BZA's June meeting, he said he decided to purchase his two commercial buildings at 104 and 200 Billings Street in 2015 after researching and learning the property to the south was zoned general commercial.

He said he invested more than $250,000 to rehabilitate his buildings and they have remained rented for the last four years.

"I do not understand why the city would want a multi-family building built directly by the railroad tracks," he wrote. "The noise pollution is extremely loud and the lot was once used to repair oil containers."

DeRubbo raised concerns about the environmental impact of the former business and trains on the soil in the area.

"I urge you to vote no on this zoning change request and keep the property zoned general commercial," he wrote.

The 16-unit efficiency apartment building pitched for a vacant lot at 908 Franklin St. would fill a much-needed gap for affordable housing for individuals, particularly men and veterans, Paul Schreiner, executive director of Project Neighbors has said.