Fate of Valpo affordable housing project in hands of judge

VALPARAISO — A judge could decide as soon as Thursday afternoon whether to dismiss a challenge to last year's approval of an affordable housing project pitched for the city.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer took the request under consideration after listening to attorney Ivan Bodensteiner argue the challenge should be dismissed, in part, because the complainant sent just a "vague" email ahead of the Valparaiso Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in question and did not attend the hearing where the proposal was approved.
The email from Jeff DeRubbo, operating as JJD Properties LLC, which is challenging the project, "clearly is not enough to overturn the decision of the BZA, an agency with expertise in local zoning matters," Bodensteiner argued in his memorandum on behalf of the local Housing Opportunities and Neighbors Corporation.
Attorney Stephen Vander Woude, who represented JJD Properties, countered that his client did voice his concerns ahead of the meeting.
Valparaiso city attorney Patrick Lyp, who had recommended the BZA deny the housing variances, said Thursday the BZA seeks comments via email and at attendance at the meetings alike.
JJD's lawsuit argues there was deficient findings of fact for the variances granted by the BZA and no substantial evidence supporting the variances.
In a letter to the city ahead of the BZA's June meeting, he said he decided to purchase his two commercial buildings at 104 and 200 Billings Street in 2015 after researching and learning the property to the south was zoned general commercial.
He said he invested more than $250,000 to rehabilitate his buildings and they have remained rented for the last four years.
"I do not understand why the city would want a multi-family building built directly by the railroad tracks," he wrote. "The noise pollution is extremely loud and the lot was once used to repair oil containers."
DeRubbo raised concerns about the environmental impact of the former business and trains on the soil in the area.
"I urge you to vote no on this zoning change request and keep the property zoned general commercial," he wrote.
The 16-unit efficiency apartment building pitched for a vacant lot at 908 Franklin St. would fill a much-needed gap for affordable housing for individuals, particularly men and veterans, Paul Schreiner, executive director of Project Neighbors has said.
Each of the 300-square-foot apartments would include a shared sleeping and sitting room, kitchenette and separate bathroom for between $450 and $500 a month, he said. That monthly rental fee would include heat, water, electrical, Wi-Fi and shared television service.
The proposal is a cooperative effort by Project Neighbors and the local Housing Opportunities.