Father admits to violently shaking toddler, causing her death

CROWN POINT — A Gary father pleaded guilty Tuesday to shaking his 15-month-old daughter so violently March 6, 2017, he caused her death two days later.

Khabaugh Musgrave, 27, admitted to one count of battery resulting in death to a person less than 14 years old.

Najae Musgrave was with her father, Khabaugh Musgrave, at her family's home in Gary on March 6, 2017, when he picked up and intentionally shook her repeatedly, according to his plea agreement.

Najae was later taken to a hospital, where doctors determined she had symptoms of shaken infant syndrome that could not have been caused by her then-2-year-old brother.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts Musgrave's plea agreement, he could face 10 to 17 1/2 years in prison.

Musgrave and his attorney, Kerry Connor, told Bokota they wanted to cancel Musgrave's jury trial, which had been set for next week.

"I just wanted to take responsibility for my own actions," Musgrave said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip and Connor will argue the length of Musgrave's sentence at a hearing set for Sept. 7.