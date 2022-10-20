Father avoids prison time for killing daughter, pointing gun at her brothers

CROWN POINT — A Hobart man was ordered Thursday to serve a year in an alternative placement program and 3 1/2 years on probation for shooting his 9-year-old daughter to death while talking to her two brothers about gun safety.
Eric S. Hummel, 38, admitted in a plea agreement he was in a bedroom with his two sons at his Hobart home June 10, 2017, when he pointed an unloaded handgun at the boys and pulled the trigger.
The gun did not expel a projectile at that point, but pulling the trigger caused the firing pin to become engaged.
When 9-year-old Olivia Hummel joined her siblings and father in the bedroom, Hummel pointed the now-loaded gun at her and pulled the trigger. Olivia died from a gunshot wound to her head.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepted Hummel's pleas to reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent, level 5 and 6 felonies, respectively.
She ordered him to serve a year the Lake County Community Corrections program, where he will be permitted to live at home and report in daily, followed by 3 1/2 years on probation.
Bokota said she agreed with Hummel's attorneys, Paul Stracci and Michael Woods, that any incarceration of Hummel would result in further trauma to his boys.
Hummel had full custody of his three children when he killed his daughter in 2017, according to testimony. His parents have since taken guardianship of them.
Bokota said Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Arturo Balcazar, who asked for an 8 1/2-year prison sentence, seemed to forget that "no one else is suffering in the same way as Mr. Hummel."
"I have never seen in my 31 years of involvement in criminal law anyone as devastated by his own actions as Mr. Hummel," Bokota said.
While the trauma to the families may have been significant, nothing compares to the death of a child, she said.
Olivia's grandmother, Shelly Zormier, said her family's visits with Olivia and her brothers were few, because of Hummel's "controlling behavior."
The family misses Olivia very much, she said.
"Every time our grandchildren leave to go home, I always say, 'See you later," she said. "Never, 'Goodbye.'"
She said those who wrote letters to the court on Hummel's behalf likely haven't seen the side of him her family has come to know.
"He never takes responsibility for his actions," Zormier said.
The pain of Olivia's death has gotten worse over the years, she said.
"I hope today he will be held accountable," she said. "Please give us a sense of justice for this tragedy."
Hummel's mother, Maryann Hummel, testified caring for the boys has placed a strain on her relationship with her husband and caused them financial hardship. She counts on Hummel, who works for U.S. Steel, to provide for the boys, she said.
Eric Hummel received full custody of the children in 2013, and Maryann Hummel and her husband have shared parenting duties with him since then, she said.
The boys have struggled since witnessing their sister's death, she said. One has repeatedly sneaked out of her home at night, and the other has become withdrawn, she said.
Balcazar said the circumstances of the shooting were so unconscionable, they warranted a longer sentence, he said.
Hummel could have paused to consider the seriousness of his actions after pointing the gun at his boys and pulling the trigger, but instead he engaged in the same behavior moments later and killed his daughter, Balcazar said.
The state agreed to Hummel's plea agreement to spare the boys the trauma of having to relive their sister's homicide and testify against their father, he said.
The deputy prosecutor said whatever sentence Hummel received, he would not be away from his boys for long.
"Whatever consequences come from this, they will be a direct result of Mr. Hummel's actions alone," Balcazar said.
He said Hummel wasn't a good candidate for probation, because he failed during a term of probation after a 2007 conviction for misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
Bokota said the conviction was so long ago, she would not count it against Hummel.
Hummel told the judge his actions caused an "indescribable nightmare."
"I cannot imagine what it has done to my boys and for everyone else as well," he said.
He words became unintelligible several times as he broke down in tears.
"I've always loved my kids. I've always done everything I ever could for them," he said. "I never meant to do any harm to them."
Stracci told Bokota whatever sentence she pronounced would pale in comparison to the lifetime of pain Hummel already is facing.
Hummel is "punished" every day with the knowledge that he's caused his parents stress and financial hardship in what should have been their retirement years, Stracci said.
He's also haunted by the "darkest memory" of Olivia's last few moments, the defense attorney said.
"He knows that all that falls upon him as a result of his actions," Stracci said.
When Stracci said a 2013 custody order noted the children's mother didn't appear in court, a member of the Zormier family said, "Bull(expletive)." Oliva's mother, Mandy Zormier, walked out of the courtroom.
Outside court, Mandy Zormier said she was angry about Hummel's sentence.
"The respect for (Olivia's) life is nothing," she said. "What a joke."
Shelly Zormier said Oliva was a funny, spunky girl with a beautiful soul. Family members said they doubted the Hummel family's claims of financial hardship.
Olivia's cousin, Laura Abner, said she was raised by Shelly Zormier and witnessed the relationship between Mandy Zormier and Eric Hummel.
"It's been nothing but torture for the mom to go through," Abner said. "She was fighting to see the kids, and somehow money always came out on the other side."
