Father caused baby's skull fracture after mother went to work, police say

CROWN POINT — A 21-year-old man caused life-threatening injuries to his infant son after being left alone to care for the baby for about an hour, court records allege.

Albert E. Monroy, of Battle Creek, Michigan, was arrested Friday when police found him in a vehicle outside a local hospital, where his 1-month-old son was being treated for a skull fracture and bruises across his body, documents state.

The child's mother told police she and Monroy had been living at a motel in the 8200 block of Louisiana Street in Merrillville for several months, and Monroy had become increasingly jealous of their baby. The child was born in September, records show.

The woman said she called Monroy about 4:45 p.m. Friday to let him know she arrived to work at a local restaurant.

She ran out the door at 5:53 p.m. after Monroy called her and said the baby was unresponsive, Lake Criminal Court records state.

When she arrived at the motel, their neighbor was holding the baby, who was coughing up blood and had a large bump on the back of his head.

The neighbor told police Monroy had handed him the baby, who was wrapped in a blanket and appeared bluish in color and unresponsive.