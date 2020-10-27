Father caused baby's skull fracture after mother went to work, police say

CROWN POINT — A 21-year-old man caused life-threatening injuries to his infant son after being left alone to care for the baby for about an hour, court records allege.
Albert E. Monroy, of Battle Creek, Michigan, was arrested Friday when police found him in a vehicle outside a local hospital, where his 1-month-old son was being treated for a skull fracture and bruises across his body, documents state.
The child's mother told police she and Monroy had been living at a motel in the 8200 block of Louisiana Street in Merrillville for several months, and Monroy had become increasingly jealous of their baby. The child was born in September, records show.
The woman said she called Monroy about 4:45 p.m. Friday to let him know she arrived to work at a local restaurant.
She ran out the door at 5:53 p.m. after Monroy called her and said the baby was unresponsive, Lake Criminal Court records state.
When she arrived at the motel, their neighbor was holding the baby, who was coughing up blood and had a large bump on the back of his head.
The neighbor told police Monroy had handed him the baby, who was wrapped in a blanket and appeared bluish in color and unresponsive.
Monroy allegedly asked the neighbor, "Is he OK?"
The neighbor said the child's mother arrived, and he told the couple to take the baby to a hospital, records state. About 15 minutes later, they left with the baby.
The child was treated at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point and transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, records show.
In an interview with detectives, the child's mother admitted Monroy "controls every aspect of her life" and is abusive toward her, records state.
She told police Monroy gets angry whenever the baby whimpers or cries, and that she recently noticed her child flinched just prior to contact or at first contact. She took it as a sign the baby "is afraid of getting hit," court records say.
The woman told police Monroy instructed her not to talk to police and to remove illegal drugs from their motel room.
She gave police consent to search the room, and officers found items with a blood-like substance on them, drug paraphernalia and suspected marijuana, records allege.
Monroy was charged Saturday with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony, and two lesser count of neglect.
An initial hearing has not yet been scheduled, online court records show.
