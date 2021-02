Father charged in sons' drowning deaths seeks bail reduction

CROWN POINT — A father accused of being high on heroin when his two young sons drowned in the Kankakee River in 2018 is seeking a bail reduction.

Eric J. Patillo, 36, of Thayer, has been in custody on a $100,000 bail since shortly after his sons Evan Patillo, 2, and Levi Patillo, 4, drowned near a boat launch Aug. 21, 2018, on the Kankakee River in southern Lake County.

His attorney, Robert Varga, said in January 2020 he was negotiating a possible plea offer with Lake County prosecutors. However, no plea agreement has been filed.

Varga asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Pro Tempore to set a bond review hearing for March 17, because he plans to call several witnesses who were unavailable for a videoconference hearing Wednesday.

Patillo is facing two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, both level 1 felonies. He has pleaded not guilty.

